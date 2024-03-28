Why Did Disney+’s Logo Change?

If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you may have noticed that your app doesn’t look the same anymore. Earlier this week, Disney+ pushed an update that changed the colour of the logo of its streaming app. So why the change?

What is Disney+’s new logo?

Image: Disney+

The main change to Disney+’s logo is the colour. The text and symbol remain identical, but Disney has traded its royal blue for more of a teal colour.

The logo also comes with a new app animation and tune, which was composed by Oppenheimer maestro, Ludwig Göransson.

Why did the logo change?

The streaming company hasn’t confirmed why the change happened, but there’s one pretty obvious reason.

Months ago, Disney revealed its plans to merge the Disney+ and Hulu apps together under one banner and one bundle. This change really only affects the U.S. and other territories that also have Hulu.

To reflect this change, Disney seems to have chosen to switch to a teal colour, perhaps in tribute to the fallen Hulu app, which was green.

Today, Disney+ officially launched this new app in the U.S., finally merging its two streaming services. In Australia, we have Star, which has been integrated with the Disney+ app since 2021, so there’s no change to our version of the streaming service. However, it makes sense that Disney would want to keep its app logo consistent worldwide.

In any case, this is something of a welcome change considering so many streaming apps have chosen blue colour schemes. In Australia, there are at least four different streaming apps that use a blue colour scheme, those being Prime Video, Paramount+, Stan and ABC iView.

Now that Disney+ has changed its colour, it brings it closer in appearance to ABC iView, but it’s still one less blue app to get confused with.

If you’re not yet seeing the new logo, be sure to check the app store on your device to see if an update is available (or don’t if you want to cling to royal blue forever).