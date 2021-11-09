The Best TV Shows on Paramount+ Australia, According to Rotten Tomatoes

It’s happening. After a successful launch in the US, Paramount+ has made its way to Australia, and it’s brought some of the best TV shows to compete for your attention.

Rotten Tomatoes has always been a pretty faithful judge of how decent a movie or TV show is, so how do Paramount+’s series stack up?

Here’s a ranking of the best shows on Paramount+, according to their Rotten Tomatoes score, that you’re now able to watch on the streaming service.

The best shows on Paramount+ ranked

1. iCarly (2021)

Nickelodeon’s hit iCarly may have been off the air for nearly a decade but the teen sitcom has made a major comeback on Paramount+.

The revival follows your favourites Carly, Spencer and Freddie as they face new challenges in their 20s and is a must-watch for fans of the original show.

The first season of the sequel series is still airing, but at the time of writing, it holds a rare Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

2. Broad City

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s hit half-hour comedy follows two best friends in their 20s navigating the tricky life of adulthood in New York City.

Broad City has 5 gloriously relatable seasons, none of which slip below the 95% on RT.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

3. Avatar: The Last Airbender

If you’ve never seen Avatar: The Last Airbender now is your time. The animated series is a classic and has continued to build a fan base years after its finale.

The series takes place in a world divided into four nations – Earth, Water, Fire and Air. Within each are benders who can manipulate the elements, but only the legendary Avatar can wield all four elements and bring the nations together. The new Avatar is Aang, a 12-year-old boy who must learn to master all four elements and defeat the evil Fire Nation.

A new live-action adaptation of the series is in development at Netflix so now is the perfect time for a rewatch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

4. The Good Fight

The Good Wife was a bonafide hit and its spin-off, The Good Fight, does not disappoint.

One year after the events of The Good Wife, a financial scam wipes out the savings of Diana Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and she and her goddaughter Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) must build up their law careers from scratch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

5. Twin Peaks: The Return

Twin Peaks holds an unholy level of reverence amongst fans of ’90s television, and David Lynch. It’s good news then that the recent third season revival also holds good ratings amongst critics and fans.

Twin Peaks: The Return continues the story of FBI agent Dale Cooper, 25 years after the events of the original. It’s hailed as a suspenseful, auteurist success for David Lynch, so Twin Peaks fans are sure to love it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

6. Evil

Evil comes from the creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, so you know you’re in for a Good time.

The highly praised series pairs a psychologist and Catholic priest in training to investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, which include everything from possessions to miracles.

The duo toes the line between science and religion as they work together to see if these strange occurrences have logical explanations.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

7. Frasier

Another classic sitcom, Frasier needs no introduction. The series follows Dr Frasier Crane, a Boston therapist who moves to Seattle and relays his sarcastic wit onto others.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

8. The Legend of Korra

After you’ve watched Avatar: The Last Airbender your next port of call should be The Legend of Korra. The animated sequel series follows up the story of all your favourites as Korra takes on the mantle of the avatar, 70 years after the adventures of Aang.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

9. Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek has had a resurgence recently with the arrival of Star Trek: Discovery and Picard. Another one that’s come out of the space-faring fandom is Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series aimed at younger audiences.

The show is rating well with audiences and is the perfect way to introduce younger kids to the Star Trek world.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

This is just the start of all the great content you can find streaming on Paramount+ in Australia at launch. The streaming service will also become home to some highly anticipated new TV shows over the next year, including the Dexter revival.

Aussies can sign up to Paramount+ for $8.99 a month, with the option of a 7-day free trial.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.