3 Meaty Dishes Made Over With Plant-Based Mince

If you’re trying to cut down on meat, or give it up entirely, it can sometimes leave you feeling like you’re missing out on those classic hearty meals. Well, no more. The folks at V2 Food have given three old school favourites a modern spin by using plant-based mince.

V2’s plant-based meat took out the 2021 Product of The Year Award, so you know it’s a winner already. Now, dig in!

Cottage Pie recipe

What you’ll need:

500g V2 plant-based mince

Olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons gravy powder

2 cups water

1 cup passata

1 tablespoon thyme leaves

1 cup frozen peas

Salt and pepper

6 large potatoes, peeled, boiled and mashed

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon extra butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan forced). Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery and garlic and fry until softened. Add the V2 plant-based mince and brown off, breaking apart with a wooden spoon. Add gravy powder and mix through. Add water, passata and thyme leaves and bring to a boil before turning heat down to low simmer. Add frozen peas and season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 10 minutes until the liquid thickens slightly. Transfer mixture to a large, oven-proof casserole dish. Mash potatoes with 4 tablespoons of butter and milk until smooth and creamy. Top the pie filling with mashed potato and brush over with melted butter. Bake in the oven until mash turns golden brown, about 20 minutes, then serve.

Ramen recipe

What you’ll need:

500g V2 plant-based mince

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 tablespoon red chilli, finely chopped

2 tablespoons shallot, finely chopped

4 tablespoons white miso paste

1 litre water

400g ramen noodles

8 shitake mushrooms

4 pak choy, halved lengthways

1 carrot, peeled and sliced

4 eggs

Nori (seaweed paper), shredded

Directions:

Bring water to boil in a large pot. While this is happening, combine the V2 plant-based mince with chopped ginger, chilli and shallot. Roll into 16 equal sized balls. Gently add eggs to boiling water and set a timer for 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium simmer. Gently add meatballs to water and poach for 5 minutes. Remove eggs and meatballs and set aside. Mix miso paste in a cup with some water and add to the pot of simmering water. Add ramen noodles, shitakes, pak choy and carrots and simmer for 5 minutes. While the broth simmers, peel and slice the eggs lengthways. Portion the broth over 4 bowls. Add 4 meatballs and two egg halves to each, top with shredded nori, and eat it while it’s hot.

San Choy Bau recipe

What you’ll need:

For the mince filling

250g V2 plant-based mince

Vegetable oil

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely sliced

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon caster sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

To serve:

Iceberg lettuce cups

Bean shoots

Crushed peanuts, toasted

Coriander

Chilli oil

Soy sauce

Directions:

Heat vegetable oil in a large frypan or wok over medium-high heat. Add ginger, half of the sliced chilli and shallots and fry until beginning to brown. Add the V2 plant-based mince and fry until browned and breaking apart with a wooden spoon. Pour in water and use a wooden spoon to scrape off the bottom of the pan. Add soy and oyster sauces and caster sugar and stir through. Turn off heat and stir through sesame oil. Serve san choy bau with lettuce cups, bean shoots, remaining chilli and shallots, coriander, crushed peanuts and chilli oil and extra soy sauce.

So there you have it — you don’t need to give up meaty meals when you give up eating meat.