Enjoy This Piña Colada Recipe Without the Guilt or Hangover

Do you like piña coladas and getting those tropical vibes into you? Well, while you try to get that terribly catchy song out of your head now, here’s a cheeky drink you can whip up for breakfast, lunch or just a summery treat — a piña colada smoothie.

Food photographer and recipe creator Bec Taylor — the brains behind Food Design Studio — has come up with this refreshing recipe in partnership with Califia Farms plant-based milks, and it could not be easier.

How to make a Piña Colada Smoothie

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh or frozen pineapple pieces or chunks

Juice from 2 limes

1 cup pure coconut cream from a can

1 1/2 cups Califia Farms Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk

Method:

Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy, adding extra almond milk if the mixture is too thick from the frozen pineapple. Serve with fresh pineapple. This makes enough for two serves.

Bonus: this smoothie is a great option for anyone who’s trying to cut down on or quit alcohol.

Thirsty for more? Well, Bec Taylor has also come up with this blood orange number to keep those tropical flavours flowing.

How to make a Blood Orange Smoothie

Ingredients:

2 fresh or frozen bananas

Juice from 4 large blood oranges

1 1/2 cups Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk

1/2 cup unflavoured coconut yoghurt

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Method:

Place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Serve with dried orange slices. This makes enough for two serves.

