GYG Has a New Drool-Worthy Crispy Chicken Taco and Burrito

If it’s not obvious by the many restaurants across the country, Aussies love their Guzman y Gomez. It’s the home of cheap Mexican food that doesn’t sacrifice flavour or quality. Now we can rejoice at the arrival of some new additions to GYG’s menu – crispy chicken tenders.

If you weren’t aware, GYG has been toying with chicken tender toppings in a soft launch mode for a while now, but it’s finally on full display with a bunch of new menu items that can be customised to include the crispy new tenders.

First, some background on these tenders. According to Guzman y Gomez, the crispy chicken tenders range is made from Lilydale Free Range chicken breast which is coated in GYG’s special blend seasoning and is free from added preservatives, artificial flavours and unacceptable additives.

Image: GYG

Here are some of the newcomers to the crispy chicken tender range at GYG:

Crispy Chicken Tender taco – featuring fresh iceberg lettuce, hack cheese, GYG chipotle mayo, chicken tenders and your choice of hard or soft-shell taco (Price: 1 taco for $5.50)

Crispy Chicken Tender Cali burrito – a burrito featuring chicken tenders & fries (as well as everything else you love from the Cali burrito including jack cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole, pickled Jalapeno and carrots) (Price: $14.90)

New Sweet Chipotle sauce – GYG’s signature chipotle BBQ blend including chipotle peppers, cinnamon, ginger and garlic.

The Crispy Chicken tenders are also available as a snack on their own or you can add them as a topping with GYG’s chipotle seasoned fries (for $9.50). A snack of two tenders will cost you $7, while three cost $10.50.

If Guzman y Gomez’s new chicken tenders don’t quite hit the spot for you, don’t forget the restaurant offers a value menu with 10 items that will cost you under $10.

Lead Image Credit: GYG