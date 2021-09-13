Master the Negroni With These 8 Takes on on the Classic Cocktail

As any true Campari fan will already know, we’ve just slipped into Negroni Week. The annual event (which this year runs from September 13 to 19) is run internationally by Imbibe Magazine and Campari and it seeks to not only celebrate the classic cocktail but it also works to raise funds for assorted charities.

If you’d like to get involved in the fun, you can head to the Negroni Week website here to take a look at how you can support different venues in Sydney and Melbourne as they fundraise for important causes with tasty cocktails.

A few examples include The Barrie, Merivale venues and Different Drummer in Sydney along with Brunetti, The Everleigh and Oscar Cooper in Melbourne.

For those who would like to improve their Negroni skills from home, however, we’ve been treated to a selection of fun takes on the cocktail from different experts in the mixology field. Take a peek at them all below.

Tasty Negroni recipes for your home bar

Classic Negroni recipe from Campari:

The epitome of a classic cocktail, the Negroni contains just 3 ingredients and 2 simple steps. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet and dry. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, the Negroni is an inspiration through its bold, charming character.

What you’ll need:

30ml Campari

30ml Bulldog London Dry Gin

30ml Cinzano Rosso Vermouth

Directions:

Pour ingredients into a short glass over plenty of ice. Stir to combine the ingredients and garnish with an orange wedge.

The Aristocrat Negroni recipe by Kieran Lee, The Barber Shop:

With tropical flavours and a surprising smoky finish, The Aristocrat delivers an impressive, pleasant warmth.

What you’ll need:

20ml Campari

40ml Strawberry Gum Gin 20ml Pineapple skin infused Cinzano Rosso

10ml Mezcal

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and strain into a rocks glass, over a large ice block. Garnish with a fresh and fragrant rosemary sprig.

Distrattamente Mise il Bitter Campari in Testa recipe by Andrea Gualdi, Maybe Sammy:

An ‘interactive’ drink which changes flavour with time. This cocktail is inspired by one of Fortunato Depero’s artworks for Campari: ‘He Distractedly Put the Bitter Campari on His Head’.

What you’ll need:

Frozen Campari cube*

40ml Bulldog London Dry Gin

40ml 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso

15ml Cinzano Bianco

Absinthe, to rinse the glass

*Frozen Campari Cube

1 part Campari

1 part Water

Directions:

Rinse coupette with a splash of Absinthe, discarding the excess and set aside. Stir all ingredients except from the Campari cube in a mixing glass and strain in the rinsed coupette. Garnish with Campari cub.

*Frozen Campari Cube

Mix equal parts Campari and water. Pour it in a big ice cube tray and freeze.

The Negrume Negroni recipe by Vincenzo Tropea, Bar Ombré:

The name is a play on the Italian word for citrus: “agrume”, so it’s no surprise that the drink is all about the citrusy notes of the three ingredients, perfectly balanced.

What you’ll need:

30ml Campari

30ml Blood Orange Gin

30ml Mandarin Liqueur

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and strain in a rocks glass over ice cubes. Rub the rim of the glass with the pulp of an orange slice and use as garnish.

Cyanarita recipe by Michael Madrusan, The Everleigh:

The appreciation for a bold and obscure Negroni comes through with the Cyanarita, made exotic by the sharp Tequila, while the flavour is deepened through the Amaro. A true journey.

What you’ll need:

15ml Campari

45ml Blanco Tequila

15ml Cynar

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with lemon zest.

MI-TO Shakerato recipe by Kayla Reid, Nick & Nora’s:

Inspired by the roots of the Negroni itself, as a blend of the Milano-Torino and Shakerato with a Negroni soul, where the main components are elevated without overwhelming each other.

What you’ll need:

30ml Campari

20ml Cinzano Rosso

10ml Becherovka

3 small mint leaves

3 drops of Saline solution

40ml Sparkling Wine

Directions:

Shake all ingredients with ice, except the Sparkling Wine and double strain in a coupette. Add the Sparkling Wine. Express the essential oils of a lemon zest and use it as garnish on the side of the glass.

Homegrown Negroni recipe by Australian Distilling Co.

What you’ll need:

20ml Melbourne Gin

20ml Bitter Orange

20ml Rosso Vermouth

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir for 20 to 30 seconds. Pour into a double rocks glass with one large ice cube. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Hendrick’s Lunar Strawberry Negroni recipe

Hendrick’s shared this sweet take on the cocktail on Instagram and it was too tasty-sounding not to share.

What you’ll need:

25ml Hendrick’s Lunar Gin

25ml sweet vermouth

100ml Campari

3 strawberries

2 tsp crushed black peppercorns

Directions:

To create the strawberry and black peppercorn-infused Campari

Grind the peppercorns roughly & add into a small bowl. Slice your strawberries & add to the peppercorns. Add Campari and give it a stir. Let infuse for 1-2 hours.

To build the cocktail