Master the Negroni With These 10 Takes on on the Classic Cocktail

As any true Negroni fan will know, there is an endless list of ways to interpret the classic cocktail and experiment with recipes. From sweet blends to traditional and bitter, there really is a Negroni recipe out there for every kind of drinker.

For those who would like to improve their Negroni skills from home, (especially now that the Negroni Week event is back) we’ve been treated to a selection of fun takes on the gin-based cocktail from different experts in the mixology field. Take a peek at them all below.

Tasty Negroni recipes for your home bar

The Artemis recipe by Pasan Wijesena of Earl’s Juke Joint and Cara Devine of Bomba Rooftop:

This fresh take on the Negroni cocktail recipe was released in celebration of the return of Negroni Week, which is a global charity event that sees some of the world’s best bars and restaurants celebrate the cocktail with the intention of raising money.

What you’ll need:

45ml amontillado sherry

25ml Campari

25ml cinzano rosso

2 dashes orange bitters

Lemon zest

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a vessel and mix. Line a bottle with melted beeswax. Add mix to the bottle once wax has cooled. Let it rest for at least 48 hours – longer is better. When ready to serve, add to a mixing glass and stir over ice to chill and dilute. Strain into glass. Garnish with lemon zest oils, discard the peel.

Classic Negroni recipe from Campari:

The epitome of a classic cocktail, the Negroni contains just 3 ingredients and 2 simple steps. The perfect balance of bitter, sweet and dry. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, the Negroni is an inspiration through its bold, charming character.

What you’ll need:

30ml Campari

30ml Bulldog London Dry Gin

30ml Cinzano Rosso Vermouth

Directions:

Pour ingredients into a short glass over plenty of ice. Stir to combine the ingredients and garnish with an orange wedge.

The Aristocrat Negroni recipe by Kieran Lee, The Barber Shop:

With tropical flavours and a surprising smoky finish, The Aristocrat delivers an impressive, pleasant warmth.

What you’ll need:

20ml Campari

40ml Strawberry Gum Gin 20ml Pineapple skin infused Cinzano Rosso

10ml Mezcal

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and strain into a rocks glass, over a large ice block. Garnish with a fresh and fragrant rosemary sprig.

Distrattamente Mise il Bitter Campari in Testa recipe by Andrea Gualdi, Maybe Sammy:

An ‘interactive’ drink which changes flavour with time. This cocktail is inspired by one of Fortunato Depero’s artworks for Campari: ‘He Distractedly Put the Bitter Campari on His Head’.

What you’ll need:

Frozen Campari cube*

40ml Bulldog London Dry Gin

40ml 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso

15ml Cinzano Bianco

Absinthe, to rinse the glass

*Frozen Campari Cube

1 part Campari

1 part Water

Directions:

Rinse coupette with a splash of Absinthe, discarding the excess and set aside. Stir all ingredients except from the Campari cube in a mixing glass and strain in the rinsed coupette. Garnish with Campari cub.

*Frozen Campari Cube

Mix equal parts Campari and water. Pour it in a big ice cube tray and freeze.

The Negrume Negroni recipe by Vincenzo Tropea, Bar Ombré:

The name is a play on the Italian word for citrus: “agrume”, so it’s no surprise that the drink is all about the citrusy notes of the three ingredients, perfectly balanced.

What you’ll need:

30ml Campari

30ml Blood Orange Gin

30ml Mandarin Liqueur

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and strain in a rocks glass over ice cubes. Rub the rim of the glass with the pulp of an orange slice and use as garnish.

Cyanarita recipe by Michael Madrusan, The Everleigh:

The appreciation for a bold and obscure Negroni comes through with the Cyanarita, made exotic by the sharp Tequila, while the flavour is deepened through the Amaro. A true journey.

What you’ll need:

15ml Campari

45ml Blanco Tequila

15ml Cynar

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with lemon zest.

MI-TO Shakerato recipe by Kayla Reid, Nick & Nora’s:

Inspired by the roots of the Negroni itself, as a blend of the Milano-Torino and Shakerato with a Negroni soul, where the main components are elevated without overwhelming each other.

What you’ll need:

30ml Campari

20ml Cinzano Rosso

10ml Becherovka

3 small mint leaves

3 drops of Saline solution

40ml Sparkling Wine

Directions:

Shake all ingredients with ice, except the Sparkling Wine and double strain in a coupette. Add the Sparkling Wine. Express the essential oils of a lemon zest and use it as garnish on the side of the glass.

Homegrown Negroni recipe by Australian Distilling Co.

What you’ll need:

20ml Melbourne Gin

20ml Bitter Orange

20ml Rosso Vermouth

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir for 20 to 30 seconds. Pour into a double rocks glass with one large ice cube. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Hendrick’s Lunar Strawberry Negroni recipe

Hendrick’s shared this sweet take on the cocktail on Instagram and it was too tasty-sounding not to share.

What you’ll need:

25ml Hendrick’s Lunar Gin

25ml sweet vermouth

100ml Campari

3 strawberries

2 tsp crushed black peppercorns

Directions:

To create the strawberry and black peppercorn-infused Campari

Grind the peppercorns roughly & add into a small bowl. Slice your strawberries & add to the peppercorns. Add Campari and give it a stir. Let infuse for 1-2 hours.

To build the cocktail

Add 2 scoops of ice to a glass mixing jug. Pour in Hendrick’s Lunar Gin and add 25ml of strawberry and black peppercorn-infused Campari. Add 25ml of sweet vermouth. Stir together. Add one block ice cube to a glass & pour cocktail. Add a slice of strawberry to garnish.

About Time‘s Ribena Negroni recipe

What you’ll need:

30ml Bombay Sapphire Gin

25ml Martini Bianco Vermouth

20ml Campari

10ml Ribena concentrate

5ml Filtered water

Large ice cube

Orange slice (garnish)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. If you’re having a few, multiply them out and keep in a glass bottle in your fridge. Serve over a big ice cube in a short, wide glass. If you don’t have moulds for a big ice cube, use what you have but don’t add the filtered water in the recipe. Garnish with an orange slice. If you want to be really fancy with your garnish: reduce down some Ribena concentrate, dip your orange slices in, and then dehydrate them in your oven (use extremely low heat over a long period of time).

This article has been updated since its original publish date.