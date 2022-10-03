Negroni Sbagliato: How to Make the 3-Ingredient Cocktail

Hello everyone, and welcome to 3-Ingredient Happy Hour, Lifehacker’s drink column featuring super simple, yet delicious libations. This week I want to focus on a most happy mistake: the Negroni Sbagliato.

If you’ve seen this drink doing the rounds again on the internet lately, you’re not alone, so we thought we’d resurface this guide on how to make a certain House of the Dragon star’s drink of choice.

“Sbagliato” is basically Italian for “whoops”, and the beverage apparently came into being when a bartender mistakenly grabbed a bottle of sparkling wine, rather than gin, when making a classic Negroni. (I feel like those bottles would be very different shapes, but who knows.)

A traditional Negroni is made with equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth and gin. The only change you’ll be making is swapping out the gin for some bubbly. I grabbed a bottle of pink bubbly, and would you look at how pretty it is?

To make this most delicious mistake, you will need:

50 mL Campari (you can also use Aperol if you find Campari too bitter)

50 mL sweet vermouth

50 mL sparkling wine (or prosecco if you prefer)

There are two ways you can build this beverage, and I went with the less-involved method, which is pouring everything into a lowball with ice, giving it a stir, and enjoying.

If you’d rather have your sparkling cocktail in a flute, first pour the Campari and vermouth into a shaker tin or pint glass filled with ice and stir to chill. Strain into a flute, top with bubbles, and sip in a very refined manner.

If you’re looking for some other ways to put a twist on the classic Negroni, we’ve put together some options for you here.

This article was written in 2017 and has been updated since its original publication date.