Negroni Sbagliato: How to Make the 3-Ingredient Cocktail

Hello everyone, and welcome to 3-Ingredient Happy Hour, Lifehacker’s drink column featuring super simple, yet delicious libations. This week I want to focus on a most happy mistake: the Negroni Sbagliato.
If you’ve seen this drink doing the rounds again on the internet lately, you’re not alone, so we thought we’d resurface this guide on how to make a certain House of the Dragon star’s drink of choice.
“Sbagliato” is basically Italian for “whoops”, and the beverage apparently came into being when a bartender mistakenly grabbed a bottle of sparkling wine, rather than gin, when making a classic Negroni. (I feel like those bottles would be very different shapes, but who knows.)
A traditional Negroni is made with equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth and gin. The only change you’ll be making is swapping out the gin for some bubbly. I grabbed a bottle of pink bubbly, and would you look at how pretty it is?
To make this most delicious mistake, you will need:
- 50 mL Campari (you can also use Aperol if you find Campari too bitter)
- 50 mL sweet vermouth
- 50 mL sparkling wine (or prosecco if you prefer)
There are two ways you can build this beverage, and I went with the less-involved method, which is pouring everything into a lowball with ice, giving it a stir, and enjoying.
If you’d rather have your sparkling cocktail in a flute, first pour the Campari and vermouth into a shaker tin or pint glass filled with ice and stir to chill. Strain into a flute, top with bubbles, and sip in a very refined manner.
If you’re looking for some other ways to put a twist on the classic Negroni, we’ve put together some options for you here.
This article was written in 2017 and has been updated since its original publication date.