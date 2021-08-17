The Secret to Making Perfect Garlic Bread at Home

One chef has posted what is quite possibly the best garlic bread recipe of all time on TikTok and, as a garlic bread connoisseur myself, I cannot wait to try this one out.

Jake Cohen is a chef and author of the cookbook ‘Jew-ish’. He’s also a prevalent food media personality with hundreds of epic recipes and cooking hacks on his Instagram and TikTok.

One of his latest viral recipes is for homemade garlic bread, but is it really the best?

How to make the best homemade garlic bread

So how does one make this epic garlic bread? As Cohen explains in the video, the secret is four entire heads (yes, four whole heads) of garlic.

Check out how it’s done in the video below.

Did anyone else find that roast garlic squeezing weirdly therapeutic?

If you didn’t catch all the instructions in the video, we’ve laid them out for you here.

What you’re going to need is some baguettes (or your preferred bread loaf of choice), 4 garlic heads, some olive oil, butter, salt, basil and a quarter teaspoon of crushed red pepper.

You also might need to tailor your number of garlic heads to the amount of bread you’re planning to make.

As for the method:

Chop the top off of the heads of garlic, drizzle them with oil, wrap them in foil and roast them in an oven at 200C (400F) for an hour. (Or try roasting it in your air fryer!) Once cooked, squeeze out the roasted garlic from all four heads into a bowl and combine it with your softened butter, basil, salt and crushed red pepper until smooth. Slice your baguette in half and brush it with plenty of your garlic butter mixture. Put the baguette into the oven and roast for a further 15 minutes until it’s golden and crunchy.

So, is this the best garlic bread recipe of all time? Well, plenty of people seem to think so with the video racking up 19 million views on TikTok.

That crunch is definitely to die for but you’ll just have to try it yourself to see if it really is the best garlic bread.