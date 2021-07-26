You Should Scramble Eggs in a Jar

If you’re a scrambled egg fiend, but feel a little unsure about the best technique to apply when preparing eggs this way, we have a hack for you.

Lifehacker US video producer Joel Kahn caught wind of this clever scrambling style while watching Top Chef Canada, and it has changed the way we see scrambled eggs forever.

According to Kahn, one of the contestants on the show shook her eggs in a plastic container instead of beating them with a fork or whisk. And the results were delightful. Claire Lower tested it out. Here’s how it went.

How to scramble eggs in a jar

As you know, shaking is my favourite way to emulsify a dressing. It’s quick, easy, less messy than whisking, and the dressing stays emulsified. It also feels like light physical activity — kind of like using a Shake Weight (remember those?).

Joel actually sent this to me weeks ago, and I fully planned to try it, but I got distracted by something shiny and forgot. But yesterday I had a hankering for scrambled eggs, so I cracked three into a pint-sized plastic container, screwed the lid on (my Ziploc container lids do indeed screw-on, which is nice), and shook shook shook for about 10 seconds.

My dears, these were the most uniformly yellow scrambled eggs I’ve ever seen! I put the lid back and shook for another 10 seconds, and they became frothy (but still uniform) scrambled eggs. Similar results can be achieved with a fork, but it takes a lot longer, is a bit messier (depending on your whisking style), and never quite gets rid of all those whitish streaks. Also, using a fork simply isn’t as fun as shaking the eggs around.

Once my eggs were properly shaken, I cooked them in a pan with a little butter over medium-high heat, swooping them around with my spatula until I had a fluffy, tender pile of eggs that were uniform in colour but, more importantly, delicious.

If you’d like to see the jar scramble in action, Katie Brown showcases her take on the hack in a video here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.