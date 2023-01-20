The Best Video Game Adaptations, According to Rotten Tomatoes

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Video game adaptations seem to have finally turned a corner. After decades of mediocre adaptations of some of the world’s most popular games, Hollywood seems to finally have cracked the key to translating gameplay to the big screen.

Don’t believe us? Here are some of the top video game movie and TV adaptations that have scored fresh ratings with critics on the review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

The Best video game movie and TV adaptations

Arcane: League of Legends

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

Once you start watching Arcane: League of Legends, you’ll see why it has such a perfect rating. This series is far better than it has any right to be. It’s actually a far departure from that of the video game, filling in the world and lore of some of League of Legends‘ classic characters rather than strictly adapting plot arcs from the game.

The unique and detailed animation style, compelling characters and propulsive story all work together to make Arcane an incredible series, regardless of whether you’re a fan of the game or not.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was a game plagued with issues at launch, but it’s slowly been rebuilding its goodwill and the launch of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has certainly helped.

The anime series is an adjacent story set in the Cyberpunk 2077 world, following a street kid trying to survive in the technology-obsessed Night City.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Last of Us

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 99%

The Last of Us has only aired one episode at the time of writing, but it’s already being hailed as the best video game adaptation ever.

The series is a faithful adaptation of Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic video game that sees a hardened smuggler, Joel, transport a young girl, Ellie, across a ravaged country full of humans infected by a deadly virus.

Read our weekly recaps of The Last of Us TV series.

Where to watch: Binge

Castlevania

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Based on the popular platforming game, Netflix’s Castlevania expands the dark medieval fantasy world. The series follows monster hunter, Trevor Belmont, who must fight Count Vlad Dracula’s army of demons, with the help of his allies Sypha, the magician, and Alucard, Dracula’s son.

Where to watch: Netflix

Werewolves Within

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

The first movie in the list is Werewolves Within, which is based on Ubisoft’s game of the same name that sees a fantasy town attacked by a werewolf and the villagers must deduce who is the beast in disguise. The movie follows a similar format with a smart screenplay and a penchant for humour.

Where to watch: Binge

Dragon’s Dogma

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Anime adaptations seem to be where it’s at in the video game world. Dragon’s Dogma is a successful anime dark fantasy series, based on Capcom’s game. It sees Ethan embarking on a journey to vanquish the dragon that took his heart, except every demon he encounters on the way forces him to lose more of his humanity.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 73%

Who would’ve believed an Angry Birds movie could actually be good, but here we are. The film is definitely one of those aimed at younger audiences with the sequel forcing the birds to team up with their enemies, the pigs, in order to stop a weapon that threatens both their homes.

The movie stars an A-list voice cast including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader.

Where to watch: Netflix

Halo

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

Halo’s TV series took some big departures from its source material, but still managed to be an entertaining ride. The TV show draws upon the elaborate lore of the Halo world, which sees Master Chief, a super soldier, defend humanity from an alien covenant.

Where to watch: Paramount+

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 69%

Similar to Angry Birds, the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel is largely considered to be an improvement upon the first. The live-action movie depicts Sonic as the pseudo-adopted son of the town sheriff, who must defend the world from the nefarious Doctor Eggman and his new sidekick, Knuckles the Echidna.

Where to watch: Binge, Paramount+

Pokèmon Detective Pikachu

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 68%

The creatures of the hugely successful Pokèmon franchise came to life in a new way in the live-action adaptation, Detective Pikachu.

This film saw Pikachu gain a voice (in Ryan Reynolds) and team up with a teenager (Justice Smith) to solve his father’s last case in a world where humans and Pokèmon co-exist.

Where to watch: Binge, Paramount+

We are in the video game renaissance and you absolutely love to see it. Let’s hope the upcoming adaptations of BioShock, Horizon Zero Dawn, Fallout, Gran Turismo and basically every other popular game in existence can continue this trend.