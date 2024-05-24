The 20 Top Shows You Can Stream on Paramount+ Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Paramount+ has been in Australia for some time now and it’s brought some of the best TV shows to compete for our attention. If you haven’t yet tried out Paramount+ and are wondering what all the fuss is about, we’ve run down some of the best shows on the streaming service that might convert you.

The best shows on Paramount+

Elsbeth

Image: Paramount+

Elsbeth sees Carrie Preston’s The Good Wife character, an unconventional attorney turned detective, star in her own comedy-drama series. The series is different to a typical procedural as it tells you who the culprit is from the start and instead unravels how the team catches them. The series was a hit for Paramount+ and has already been renewed for another season.

Halo

Image: Paramount+

Halo didn’t quite break through in the world of video game-to-screen adaptations in its first season, but the second season was certainly an improvement. The series adapts the classic Xbox franchise which sees an elite squad of super soldiers, led by the Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), attempt to stop the alien race. the Covenant, from getting its hands on ancient artefacts.

A Gentleman in Moscow

Paramount+

Set in post-revolutionary Russia, Ewan McGregor stars in A Gentleman in Moscow as Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, who is set on house arrest by a Bolshevik tribunal within a grand hotel. From there he begins to develop intriguing relationships with the hotel inhabitants who teach him the enduring power of human connection.

Knuckles

Image: Paramount+

Knuckles is not prestige television, but it is a fun time and is perfect for fans of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movies. The series spotlights the red echidna warrior Knuckles, who takes the loveable police officer, Wade Whipple, under his wing and attempts to teach him the ways of the warrior.

Yellowjackets

Image: Paramount+

Yellowjackets became an instant hit as soon as it was released and is a must-watch on Paramount+.

The series combines mystery, teen drama and supernatural survival horror into one glorious show in which a girls soccer team is stranded in the winter wilderness after their plane crashes and the survivors resort to desperate measures to survive. Flash forward into the future and the adult survivors of the crash are also dealing with their own mystery that brings them back together.

Special Ops: Lioness

Special Ops: Lioness – Best Shows on Paramount+ (Image: Paramount+)

Another of Paramount+’s major releases is Special Ops: Lioness, which stars powerhouse actors Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana. The series follows the CIA’s Lioness Program, which enlists agents to operate undercover among the power brokers of terrorism.

Five Bedrooms

Best Shows on Paramount Plus – Five Bedrooms (Image: Network 10)

The homegrown Aussie series Five Bedrooms has been a popular choice since it landed on Paramount+. Bringing the vibes of classic Aussie TV comedies like Packed to the Rafters and Offspring, Five Bedrooms follows five people of differing life experiences who decide to buy a five-bedroom house together.

Tulsa King

Tulsa King – Best Shows on Paramount+ (Image: Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone leads the crime drama Tulsa King as a Mafia capo who is released from prison after 25 years and sets up a criminal organisation in Tulsa Oklahoma with a new crew.

iCarly (2021)

iCarly (2021) – Best shows on Paramount+ (Image: Paramount)

Nickelodeon’s hit iCarly may have been off the air for nearly a decade but the teen sitcom has made a major comeback on Paramount+.

The revival follows your favourites Carly, Spencer and Freddie as they face new challenges in their 20s and is a must-watch for fans of the original show.

The first season of the sequel series holds a rare perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Best Shows on Paramount+ (Image: Nickelodeon)

If you’ve never seen Avatar: The Last Airbender now is your time. The animated series is a classic and has continued to build a fan base years after its finale.

The series takes place in a world divided into four nations – Earth, Water, Fire and Air. Within each are benders who can manipulate the elements, but only the legendary Avatar can wield all four elements and bring the nations together. The new Avatar is Aang, a 12-year-old boy who must learn to master all four elements and defeat the evil Fire Nation.

A new live-action adaptation of the series is in development at Netflix so now is the perfect time for a rewatch.

Broad City

Broad City – Best shows on Paramount+ (Image: IMDB)

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s hit half-hour comedy follows two best friends in their 20s navigating the tricky life of adulthood in New York City.

Broad City has five gloriously relatable seasons, none of which slip below the 99 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ghosts

Ghosts – Best shows on Paramount+ (Image: Paramount)

Ghosts is an American adaptation of a British comedy of the same name, that follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a husband and wife who decide to turn a run-down estate into a bed and breakfast. That is until they find out it’s inhabited by spirits of deceased residents who Samantha can see and hear.

The Good Fight

The Good Fight – Best shows on Paramount+ (Image: Patrick Harbron/CBS)

The Good Wife was a bonafide hit, and its spin-off, The Good Fight, does not disappoint.

One year after the events of The Good Wife, a financial scam wipes out the savings of Diana Lockhart (Christine Baranski), and she and her goddaughter Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) must build up their law careers from scratch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Frasier

Frasier – Best Shows on Paramount+ (Image: NBC)

Another classic sitcom, Frasier needs no introduction. The series follows Dr Frasier Crane, a Boston therapist who moves to Seattle and relays his sarcastic wit onto others.

Evil

Evil – Best shows on Paramount+ (Image: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS)

Evil comes from the creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, so you know you’re in for a Good time.

The highly praised series pairs a psychologist and Catholic priest in training to investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, which include everything from possessions to miracles.

The duo toes the line between science and religion as they work together to see if these strange occurrences have logical explanations.

Star Trek: Picard

Image: Paramount+

Speaking of that Star Trek resurgence, Patrick Steward’s return to the franchise as Picard has racked up rave reviews.

Following the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard is dealing with his losses and entering the next phase of his life.

1923

Ghosts – Best shows on Paramount+ (Image: Paramount)

The success of Yellowstone has caused its TV universe to expand massively with two spin-off shows tracking different generations of Duttons.

1923 stars powerhouse actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century as they endure the Prohibition era and Great Depression.

The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra – Best Shows on Paramount+ (Image: Nickelodeon)

After you’ve watched Avatar: The Last Airbender, your next port of call should be The Legend of Korra. The animated sequel series follows up the story of all your favourites as Korra takes on the mantle of the avatar, 70 years after the adventures of Aang.

1883

Image: Paramount+

Yellowstone fans may be lying in wait for the rest of Season 5, but in the meantime, you can check out the equally exciting prequel 1883.

The series shows the Dutton family in the late 1800s when they are fleeing Texas and roaming the Great Plains in search of a better future in Montana. Here they will find the land that will one day become the legendary Dutton ranch.

Star Trek: Discovery

Image: Netflix

Star Trek is on a winning streak on Paramount+, and rounding out the trio of new shows is Star Trek: Discovery.

The show follows the crew of a new starship who must navigate a war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingons. The show is set ten years before Star Trek: The Original Series, but time hops a lot throughout its five seasons.

This is just the start of all the great content you can find streaming on Paramount+ in Australia at launch.

Aussies can sign up to Paramount+ for $9.99 a month.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.