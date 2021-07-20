Here’s How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards in Australia

Just like the pandemic, it feels like Hollywood’s awards season never ends. The difference in 2021 is that live events are mostly back on and at least some of the stars will be attending the Primetime Emmy Awards in person this year.

The television academy’s night of nights is scheduled for later in September and, as always, the Emmy’s will be available to watch live for those of us at home.

Here’s how Australians can tune in.

When are the 2021 Emmy Awards?

The 2021 Emmy’s are taking place on Monday, September 20 at 10 am AEST (9:30 am ACST, 8 am AWST).

The event is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Unlike last year’s virtual Emmy’s, some people will be allowed to attend this year’s event in person. However, there are still strict rules following the pandemic and only a limited number of nominees and their guests will be allowed.

One person we know will be there is Cedric the Entertainer, who was recently announced as host of the 73rd Emmys.

Who’s nominated?

The old pickle with awards shows is that most of us regular folk haven’t even seen half of the nominees. But times have changed with access to streaming services, which means your favourite show might’ve made the cut this year.

If you want to see a full list of this year’s Emmy nominees and where to watch them, you can find that here, otherwise here are some of the main contenders.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

How can you watch the 2021 Emmys in Australia?

Similar to previous years, Foxtel holds the broadcast rights to the 2021 Emmys.

Those with a Foxtel box or channel package can watch the show live on Fox Arena at 10 am on September 20, or there will be an encore screening at 7:30 pm AEST.

Foxtel Now and Foxtel Go will also offer streams of the Emmys for subscribers. There’s a 10-day free trial on offer for new Foxtel Now subscribers.

It’s unconfirmed whether the 2021 Emmys will also be available on-demand on Foxtel’s other streaming service Binge. However, if last year’s event is anything to go by, it may end up being available there as well.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates about the 2021 Emmy awards as we get closer to the event.