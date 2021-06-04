Sexhacker: All the Benefits of Sneaking a Sex Break Into Your Workday

This far into the pandemic, we’re pretty familiar with the work from home model. Sure, we sat on the wrong chairs for a long time, and signing off at the end of the day has taken some getting used to, but all in all, most of us have some sort of routine attached to WFH now.

And when it comes to partnered Aussies, that routine seems to often include a little bit of sexy time, during the workday. Koala (those guys behind all the trendy furniture you want) completed a survey of 1,000 Australian homes and their work habits, and as a result, found that 1 in 5 Aussies get down while WFH.

1,000 homes is obviously just a small sample of our population, but it does offer some pretty interesting insights.

According to the furniture company, “older Millennials and Younger Gen X’ers” are the most likely to take a sex break during the workday “with 1 in 3 Aussies aged between 34 and 44 fessing up to being intimate with their partner whilst working from home”.

Hey, get yours, friends.

But is there any benefit to sex breaks while working from home?

Well, if you consider the studies around stress relief and sex – you could pretty quickly say yes. The Journal of Health and Social Behaviour states that sex is a natural mood booster, and it is known to knock out stress hormones, too.

Laurie Mintz, Ph.D., author of A Tired Woman’s Guide to Passionate Sex and expert for sex toy brand LELO, spoke to Refinery29 on the topic of sex as a stress reliever and said:

“Think of it like a medication. You have to keep taking it to get the stress-relieving effects.”

The participants in Koala’s study seem to agree, too. Twice as many people reported sex breaks increased productivity than those that said it inhibited their work performance.

Rachael White, Sex & Relationship Coach added to this, sharing that workday sex can be helpful for your work performance – as well as being a pretty sweet time to get down, energy-wise.

“During the day is when our energy is at its peak, meaning we have more energy for sex,” she said. “The more energy we have to put into having sex, the more we will reap the benefits of which great sex provides including more confidence, creativity, less stress, boost in mood, healthy immune system and a feeling of being connected to yourself and partner”.

In addition to that, two in three survey participants also reported they were actively using the time at home to “build their relationship”. Koala shared that “a quarter of those who have been intimate” revealed that there are now “doing ‘it’ ‘a lot more often’ than they did before they began WFH”.

So for some folks, it seems this is a pretty notable win for work and for their personal lives. Worth a shot, no?

If you’d like to check out Koala’s sweet range of home office furniture – for when you’re done in the bedroom – you can find that here.