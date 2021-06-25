The Best Bargains From JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY Sale

When it comes to the end of the financial year there are two things that are important: your taxes and sales.
Retailers typically put on big sales in anticipation of EOFY spending by businesses and individuals who can then mark-off their purchases as tax deductions for the year.
There are a bunch of EOFY sales going on right now and one of the biggest is from electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi.
Pretty much everything is copping a JB discount right now, from mobile phones to TVs to computers.
Most of these discounts will end next Wednesday, June 30, and JB is running extended trading hours during the sale.
To save you trawling for all the good deals, we’ve gathered some of the best from JB Hi-Fi’s sale for you below.
Apple deals
- iPhone 12 64GB – $1199 (save $150)
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB – $899 (save $300)
- iPhone SE 64GB – $679
- AirPods Pro – $304
- Apple Watch Series 6 44mm – $599 (save $50)
Computers and Home office deals
- LG Gram EVO 16″ Laptop – $1918 (save $480)
- HP Pavilion X360 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop – $898 (save $500)
- Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop – $999 (save $500)
- Dell G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $999 (save $300)
- Seagate Expansion Portable Hard drive 2TB – $69
- 25% off Microsoft Surface computers
- 20% off Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, LG
- 30% off HP, Lenovo, ASUS Chromebooks
- 15% off MSI Computers
- 20% off HP, Dell, Microsoft Mice and Keyboards
TV deals
- LG 55″ C1 4K HDR OLED Smart TV – $2595 (save $400)
- Samsung 55″ Q70A QLED Smart TV – $1595 (save $300)
- Samsung 85″ QLED Q60A UHD 4K Smart TV – $3295 (save $700)
- Sony 85″ 4K HDR Android LED TV – $4495 (save $500)
- Hisense 85″ 4K ULED Smart TV – $3495 (save $500)
- Samsung 65″ QLED UHD Smart TV – $1995 (save $400)
- LG 65″ C1 OLED 4K Smart TV – $3595 (save $600)
- Ffalcon 50″ UHD Smart TV – $399 (save $100)
- 20% off Movies & TV Shows
Vacuum deals
- Dyson V11 Animal – $999 (save $100)
- Deebot OZMO 950 – $699 (save $300)
- Eufy RoboVac35c Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum – $299 (save $100)
- LG A9NeoMulti Stick Vac – $649 (save $50)
- 20% off Kambrook, Heller, Omega, Goldair Heaters
Home appliance deals
- Chiq 602L Side by Side Fridge – $898
- DeLonghi Dinamica Fully Auto Coffee Machine – $1049 (save $150)
- Sodastream Sparkling Water Machine – $99 (save $20)
- Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer – $129
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee Machine – $229 (save $50)
Smart Home deals
- Google Nest Mini – $79 (Buy 1, Get 1 Free)
- Google Nest Audio – $99 (save $50)
- 20% off Nighthawk and Orbi Wi-Fi Networking
- 20% off Yale, Uniden, tp-link, D-Link, Swann, Eufy, Arlo Home Security
- 20% off Phillips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf, Sengled Smart Lighting
Smart Watch deals
- Garmin Vivoactive 3GPS Smartwatch – $249 (save $250)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch – $199 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm – $499 (save $200)
This is just the tip of the iceberg of what JB Hi-Fi’s sale is offering over the next week. For the full list check out their website.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in