The Best Bargains From JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY Sale

When it comes to the end of the financial year there are two things that are important: your taxes and sales.

Retailers typically put on big sales in anticipation of EOFY spending by businesses and individuals who can then mark-off their purchases as tax deductions for the year.

There are a bunch of EOFY sales going on right now and one of the biggest is from electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi.

Pretty much everything is copping a JB discount right now, from mobile phones to TVs to computers.

Most of these discounts will end next Wednesday, June 30, and JB is running extended trading hours during the sale.

To save you trawling for all the good deals, we’ve gathered some of the best from JB Hi-Fi’s sale for you below.

Apple deals

iPhone 12 64GB – $1199 (save $150)

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB – $899 (save $300)

iPhone SE 64GB – $679

AirPods Pro – $304

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm – $599 (save $50)

Computers and Home office deals

LG Gram EVO 16″ Laptop – $1918 (save $480)

HP Pavilion X360 14″ 2-in-1 Laptop – $898 (save $500)

Dell Inspiron 7000 14″ 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop – $999 (save $500)

Dell G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – $999 (save $300)

Seagate Expansion Portable Hard drive 2TB – $69

25% off Microsoft Surface computers

20% off Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, LG

30% off HP, Lenovo, ASUS Chromebooks

15% off MSI Computers

20% off HP, Dell, Microsoft Mice and Keyboards

TV deals

LG 55″ C1 4K HDR OLED Smart TV – $2595 (save $400)

Samsung 55″ Q70A QLED Smart TV – $1595 (save $300)

Samsung 85″ QLED Q60A UHD 4K Smart TV – $3295 (save $700)

Sony 85″ 4K HDR Android LED TV – $4495 (save $500)

Hisense 85″ 4K ULED Smart TV – $3495 (save $500)

Samsung 65″ QLED UHD Smart TV – $1995 (save $400)

LG 65″ C1 OLED 4K Smart TV – $3595 (save $600)

Ffalcon 50″ UHD Smart TV – $399 (save $100)

20% off Movies & TV Shows

Vacuum deals

Dyson V11 Animal – $999 (save $100)

Deebot OZMO 950 – $699 (save $300)

Eufy RoboVac35c Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum – $299 (save $100)

LG A9NeoMulti Stick Vac – $649 (save $50)

20% off Kambrook, Heller, Omega, Goldair Heaters

Home appliance deals

Chiq 602L Side by Side Fridge – $898

DeLonghi Dinamica Fully Auto Coffee Machine – $1049 (save $150)

Sodastream Sparkling Water Machine – $99 (save $20)

Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer – $129

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee Machine – $229 (save $50)

Smart Home deals

Google Nest Mini – $79 (Buy 1, Get 1 Free)

Google Nest Audio – $99 (save $50)

20% off Nighthawk and Orbi Wi-Fi Networking

20% off Yale, Uniden, tp-link, D-Link, Swann, Eufy, Arlo Home Security

20% off Phillips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf, Sengled Smart Lighting

Smart Watch deals

Garmin Vivoactive 3GPS Smartwatch – $249 (save $250)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch – $199 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm – $499 (save $200)

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what JB Hi-Fi’s sale is offering over the next week. For the full list check out their website.