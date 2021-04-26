The Razzies: These Films Are the Absolute Worst of 2020

Today may be all about the Oscars and honouring the best films of 2020, but let’s not forget about the worst films in an even worse year.

As per tradition, prior to the Academy Awards each year there is another ceremony known as The Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies. Every year the Razzies give out awards for the worst films, performances, directors, and screenplays of the year, as a tongue-in-cheek alternative to Hollywood’s biggest night.

This year’s Razzies took place over the weekend with winners being decided by a community of 1097 online members who pay $40 a year in membership fees to vote. (You too can become a Razzies voter if you like).

Razzies winners for 2020

Razzie winners receive the coveted golden raspberry trophy that costs a whopping $4.97. So, which films took home the awards at the 41st ceremony?

Worst Film

Nominees:

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Absolute Proof

Winner: Absolute Proof.

Don’t be surprised if you haven’t heard of this one. Absolute Proof is a documentary from “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell, who used it to try and prove baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Worst Actor

Nominees:

Mike Lindell – Absolute Proof

Rober Downey Jr – Dolittle

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Winner: Mike Lindell – Absolute Proof.

Seeing as Absolute Proof stole the title of worst film, it makes sense its lead performance was just as terrible.

Worst Actress

Nominees:

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Kate Hudson – Music

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

Winner: Kate Hudson – Music

Funnily enough, Hudson was nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for this performance, but it clearly didn’t resonate with Razzies voters.

Worst Supporting Actress

Nominees:

Gleen Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Maddie Ziegler – Music

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Winner: Maddie Ziegler – Music

Worst Supporting Actor

Nominees:

Chevy Case – The Very Excellent Mr Dundee

Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night

Rudy Giuliani – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Winner: Rudy Giuliani – Borat Subseqent Moviefilm

Rudy Giuliani isn’t technically an actor, but as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer he did have an unknowing appearance as himself in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. His controversial appearance was enough to score this award.

Worst Screen Combo

Nominees:

Rudy Giuliani and his Pants Zipper – Borat Subseqent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr and his utterly unconvincing “Welsh” accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford and that totally fake-looking CGI “dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler and his grating simpleton voice – Hubie Halloween

Winner: Rudy Giuliani and his Pants Zipper – Borat Subseqent Moviefilm

If you haven’t seen the Borat sequel, Rudy Giuliani’s stand-out scene got him in a lot of trouble after he was found with his hands suspiciously down his pants in the presence of actress Maria Bakalova, who was pretending to be a 15-year-old character.

Worst Director

Nominees:

Charles Band – All three Barbie and Kendra movies

Sia – Music

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mendes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Winner: Sia – Music

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Nominees:

Dolittle (Remake)

365 Days (Polish remake/rip-off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Fantasy Island (remake/re-imagining)

Hubie Halloween (remake/rip-off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (sequel)

Winner: Dolittle

Worst Screenplay

Nominees:

All three Barbie and Kendra movies

Dolittle

365 Days

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Winner: 365 Days

This year the Razzies also introduced its very own version of the “Governor’s Award” which, unsurprisingly, went to 2020 as the Worst Calendar Year Ever. And now you know which films to avoid to ensure 2021 isn’t a similarly bad year.

Alternatively, if you’d like to know where to watch all the Academy Award-nominated films this year, we’ve got a handy guide for you.