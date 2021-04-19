How to Watch the Oscars in Australia, Fancy Dress Optional

Well, movie buffs, the biggest night in the film industry is fast approaching. The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is set to hit screens in a week’s time.

Nominations for the 2021 Oscars were announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on March 16 with titles like Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and Mank receiving nods from the Academy this year.

If you’re keen on keeping up to date on all the latest from this year’s Oscars award ceremony, we’ll do our best to keep you posted right here with a list of all the most important details regarding the event.

Here we go.

When is the 2021 Oscars Awards night?

After a two-month delay, this year’s Academy Awards event is now set for Sunday, April 25 in the United States. That would mean the awards ceremony will reach Australia on Monday, April 26.

The event is expected to go live at 10:00 am AEST – set your reminders, folks!

Who are the key nominees?

We’ve pulled together a full list of nominees for the 2021 Oscars here. However, the titles and performers who are gaining the most attention would be:

Best Picture contenders Mank, Minari, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman.

The late Chadwick Boseman, who has been nominated for Best Actor.

The Best Actress title is one that this year appears to be quite a close race. Variety has shared that there is no clear front runner for this award. The nominees are Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Frances McDormand, Nomadland and Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman.

Day took out the gong at the Golden Globes, Mulligan took home a Critics Choice Award and McDormand was awarded Best Actress at the BAFTAs.

Best Director is also gaining a lot of attention this year as two women have been nominated for the award – a first for the category. Chloé Zhao, who directed Nomadland is garnering a lot of attention and took home the BAFTA in this category.

Where will the Oscars ceremony be held?

This year’s event will be held at Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theater. CNET shares that only nominees, their guests and the event’s presenters will be attending. Regardless, it’s expected that this will be a COVID-appropriate red carpet event.

Where can I watch the Oscars in Australia?

While it has not yet been confirmed, it’s believed likely that Channel 7 will air the 2021 Oscars in Australia. The network broadcast the event for 2020 on Channel Seven and 7plus, screening everything from the red carpet to the key awards.

We can assume that it will be the same case this year, but watch this space for confirmation.

While we wait, however, here is where you can watch all the nominated films from this year’s Academy Awards.