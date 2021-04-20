Big W’s 2-Day Flash Sale Includes Dyson, Apple And Philips

Gone are the days when sales were confined to special events like Black Friday or the end of the financial year. Now, any store can run a sale when they feel like it, and that latest store is Big W.

Today Big W is kicking off its online-only 2-day flash sale. Covering all things home, tech and toys, you can grab up to 50% off popular items. With over 750 items on sale, you might even find some sneaky Dyson products in there.

Plus, being online only, you don’t even have to leave your house! Just head to Big W’s website, fill up your cart and fuel that online shopping obsession.

However, being a flash sale, this won’t last long. The sale kicks off today on April 20 and will run through until midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, April 21.

Big W flash sale highlights

So, what exactly is on offer here? We’ve broken done some of the top items from Big W’s latest sale for you below:

Appliance Sales

Dyson V7 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum – $449 (save $250)

Philips Digital Airfryer XL Black – $279 (save $120)

Sunbeam Cafe Barista White – $179 (save $50)

Breville Toast Roast Pro Oven Black – $139 (save $50)

Crock-Pot Express Crock XL (7.6L) – $159

Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam Iron – $55.30 (save $23.70)

Russell Hobb Classic 4 Slice Toaster – $51.35 (save $27.65)

Black & Decker 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum – $69.30 (save $29.70)

Tech Sales

iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) – $1129 (save $70)

Garmin Instinct Watch (Graphite) – $299 (save $100)

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case – $345 (save $54)

Apple TV 4K (32GB) – $229 (save $20)

Canon Digital Camera – $529 (save $150)

DGTEC 32-inch LED TV with DVD Combo – $199

JVC 65-inch UHD LED Android TV – $679

Lyte Mini Projector with Bluetooth – $149 (save $50)

Leader 14″ Laptop 402 Minecraft Edition – $445

40% off Crosley C3 Turntable

Up to 50% off selected JBL and Blaupunkt Soundbars

30% off selected Phillips Soundbars

Home office Sales

25% off Pout Monitor Risers

Canon Pixma Home Office Printer – $179 (save $50)

HP Envy 6034 All in One Printer – $59

Philips Type-C Wireless Mouse -$17.48 (50% off)

Philips Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $39.50 (50% off)

Philips Webcam – $44.98 (50% off)

Philips Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard – $24.50 (50% off)

You can find all this and more on Big W’s website, just get in before midnight tomorrow so you don’t miss out.