Big W’s Big Brand Sale Has Big Deals on Dyson, Fitbit, Nintendo and More

It’s hard to deny a good sale at the best of times but it’s especially difficult when it comes to Big W’s Big Brands sale. The retailer is slashing prices across all its categories including homewares, tech, appliances, gaming and clothing. If you’ve been holding off for a good post-Christmas deal, look no further.

The Big W sale will be running online and in-store from Thursday, February 24 for two weeks. As usual, it’s only while stocks last, so get in quick if you want to snag a bargain.

Here are some of the best deals from Big W’s Big Brands sale.

Big W Big Brand Sale highlights

Appliance deals

Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor – $449 (save $100)

Dyson V7 Origin – $449

Dyson Big Ball Origin – $449

Sunbeam Multi Processor Plus – $119 (save $60)

Philips Essential Air Fryer XL Digital Black – $249

Nutribullet 1200W series – $129 (save $40)

iRobot 670 Roomba Vacuum – $399

Tech deals

70-inch EKO UHD Android TV – $849

55-inch EKO UHD Android TV – $525

EKO Full HD 1080p Projector with built-in speaker -$199

EKO 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar – $79

EKO 4.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and rear speakers – $199

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Awesome Violet) – $649

Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB Black – $299

OPPO A16s 64GB 4G Bundle Blue – $299

OPPO A54 5G 64GB – $299 (save $50)

Fitbit Charge 5 Black – $239

Fitbit Versa 2 Black/Carbon – $199

HP Deskjet 3720 All-in-one printer – $49

Canon EOS 30000D DSLR camera – $499 (save $180)

Canon Selphy Cp1300 Photo Printer Wireless – $149 (save $30)

10% off selected SanDisk memory cards

25% off Emtec Digital Memory

Homewares deals

Tefal 4-piece daily cookware set – $149.50 (save $149)

40% off Pyrex cookware

30% off Wiltshire cookware sets, knives sets, utensils

Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Neon Console – $439

Nintendo Switch OLED Console -$499

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $89

Nintendo Switch Joy Con Controllers- $109

Stealth C6-100 Headsets – $24

Stealth Gaming Headsets – $39

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – $69

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (Switch/PS4/Xbox) – $69

Metroid Dread (Switch) – $69

GRID Legends (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $79

Rainbow Six Extraction (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $69

Deathloop (PS5) – $49

Far Cry 6 (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $39

Back 4 Blood (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $39

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4) – $39

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/Xbox) – $29

Hades (PS5/PS4) – $25

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/Xbox) – $25

And this isn’t even close to every deal included in Big W’s Big Brand sale.

Check out the website for a full list of books, make-up, groceries, clothing and other home accessories that have had their prices slashed.