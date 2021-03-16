The Best Deals From Big W’s Click Bonanza Sale and Yes, There’s Dyson

Retail giant Big W has gone and treated shopping fans with a 2-day Click Bonanza sale – if it’s a “bonanza” it must be good, right?

Anyway. Big W has confirmed that it has slapped discounts across 80 different brands for the major sale. There are over 60 deals to take advantage of across tech and homewares, and the sales are pretty impressive.

Big W shared that the sale is intended to help Aussie households to “prepare their homes for spending more time together indoors during the cooler months ahead”.

So, if you need to winter-proof your home this year, these deals may be exactly what you need.

Here’s a list of some of the best bargains available for you below.

Big W Click Bonanza sale items:

The biggest sales

Dyson V7 Animal Origin – $449 (Save $250)

40% off Tontine

20% off selected Grotime furniture

Up to 40% off selected Sony speakers

Hot Buy! iRobot Rooma 606 – $399

15% off Oppo Prepaid Mobile Phones

15% off selected Microsoft laptops

Technology sales

25% off Laser Wireless Chargers

$20 off Selected Kids DGTEC Tablets

Save up to 30% off Selected TVs

½ Price EKO Blu-ray Disc Player

Small appliance sales

Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS $49 EACH or 2 FOR $79

Hot Buy! Ninja Food Cookers

Hot Buy! Instant Pot 8L – $179

Hot Buy! Breville SOHO Range – $49 each

Swim and outdoor sales

½ Price on Selected Aquatic & Beach Toys

20% off Selected Outdoor Swingsets & Climbers

Save up to $250 on Lifespan Kids Outdoor Play

Save up to $200 on Selected Plum Outdoor Play

The 2-day Big W sale is live now and will run through to Wednesday, March 17 (wrapping up at midnight). More details on the full list of deals here.

