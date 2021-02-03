Tangerine Has Slashed the Price on All of Its NBN Plans

Tangerine are currently running a deal where you can get a $15 discount on your monthly bill for their NBN 25, NBN 50, NBN 100, and NBN 250 plans. This discount is available for the first six-months you’re with the provider, and will jump up to full price afterwards.

These Tangerine plans are all contract-free, so you’re able to dip out after the six-month deal period is over, or if you’re unhappy with the service. The provider also offers a 14-day risk free trial, where you can get a complete refund on plans if you’re unhappy with the service. All of their plans are unlimited, so you don’t need to worry about capping your data.

This deal is available until February 28, so you’ve got a couple of weeks to chew it over if you’re unsure about swapping over to Tangerine from your current NBN provider.

Both of Tangerine’s NBN 25 and NBN 50 aren’t bad options if you’re looking for something cheap with decent speeds for their respective ranges. You might have to wait around a bit longer when downloading chunky updates, but those plans will get the job done. Although, if you spend most of your gaming time in online multiplayer matches, NBN 25 probably won’t do you any favours.

If you need something faster, Tangerine’s NBN 100 plan has had its price dropped from $74.90/month from $89.90, with a typical evening speed of 83 Mpbs. Tangerine’s NBN 250 plan is now $104.90/month, down from $119.90, and boasts a typical evening speed of 205 Mpbs.

Compared to other NBN 250 plans, Tangerine stack up pretty nicely. In terms of price, it’s only out done by Superloop, which also has a faster average evening speed of 215 Mbps (Tangerine reports 205 Mbps).

There are a few other plans with higher typical evening speeds – Optus, Aussie Broadband, Telstra – but their average speeds aren’t that far from Tangerine’s (except for Aussie Broadband, which reports an impressive 248 Mbps).

If you can live with that 10 Mbps difference, Tangerine’s monthly bill is $25 to $35 cheaper than those other providers. Even after the six-month discount period, Tangerine still has one of the less expensive NBN 250 plans available.