Kogan’s Knocked a Massive $125 Off Its 120GB Prepaid Mobile Recharge

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re in the market for a prepaid SIM with a helluva lot of data, we’ve got just the deal for you. Kogan’s enormous 120GB recharge is down to just $14.90 for a limited time.

Normally priced at $139.90, the recharge has an expiry of 90 days, so from a monthly perspective, you’re looking at 40GB for $46.63. To take advantage of the huge $125 discount, you’ll need to be a new Kogan Mobile customer.

It also only applies to the first recharge, so subsequent recharges will be charged at the full price. The deal runs until February 8, 2021.

The recharge also includes unlimited national calls and texts. Kogan Mobile runs on the Vodafone network, so coverage shouldn’t be an issue.

If you’re only keen on the discounted data, it’s a prepaid deal, so you’re not locked into a contract. In other words, you can ditch the SIM once the plan runs out if you want.

When broken down monthly, the normal pricing works out to be on the slightly pricer side, as you can see in the comparison widget below. However, you are getting the flexibility of a bulk amount of data over a 90-day period, which does have value in itself.

If you’re looking to jump to a cheaper option after 90 days, TPG and Lebara offer 40 and 50GB of data respectively for a hair under $30 per recharge. Otherwise, five telcos have recharges available for $40, offering between 42GB and 55GB depending on the provider.

It’s a great deal for anyone who’s between plans or just looking to take advantage of a cheap recharge. You can check out more of Kogan’s mobile deals right here.