The Best Value NBN 50 Plan You Can Get Right Now

Image: Supplied

If you're tired of looking for a new NBN plan, WhistleOut's reviewed over 1,400 plan documents across the telco space to hunt down the best value options. Here’s our champion for this month.

When it comes to 'everyday' NBN plans, June’s winner is an unlimited data NBN 50 plan from Tangerine. This deal will set you back $59.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter.

The plan itself is contract-free, so you can always leave when the discount expires. Or before. There are no strings attached. In terms of evening speeds, Tangerine says customers should expect around 43Mbps during busy periods – which is better than average for an NBN 50 plan.

This plan is a solid choice because it's easily one of the most affordable NBN 50 deals available right now. Every other provider charges at least $5 per month more.

Once your discount expires and the plan price goes up to $69.90 per month, there are a few cheaper providers you may want to consider. SpinTel and Belong both have plans around $65 per month, without timed discounts. $69.90 per month is still competitive for an NBN 50 plan, however.

There are a few other reasons Tangerine is worth considering. All plans have a 14-day risk-free trial; if you’re not happy for any reason whatsoever, you can get the hell out within your first two weeks and get a full refund of your plan fees. You won’t be refunded for your modem, but you’ll get to keep it. Since Tangerine modems are unlocked, you’ll be able to use it with whatever provider you decided to swap to.

Tangerine is also the only NBN provider outside of Telstra, Vodafone, and Optus to offer 4G backup. If you want to add 4G backup to your plan, you’ll need to opt for Tangerine’s $199.90 “4G Backup Modem” and you’ll pay an extra $15 per month. This gets you 30GB of Optus network data each month, at capped speeds of 12Mbps.

Here's a look at how the Tangerine plan compares:

Internode is running a similar deal Tangerine – it’s only 9 cents more per month – but you need to sign a six-month contract to get the deal. The price rise is also significantly larger; you’ll pay $79.99 per month after your first six months are over.

If you’d prefer an NBN 50 plan without timed promotional discounts, SpinTel and Belong are both good choices. The plans are priced at $64.95 per month and $65 per month, respectively, and both report typical evening speeds of 40Mbps. SpinTel’s plan is contract-free, while Belong’s will require you to commit to an entire year.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.