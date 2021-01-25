Yes, McDonald’s Is Open for the January 26 Public Holiday

“Is Macca’s open on public holidays?” This is a question that more Aussies ask themselves than you might think. The good news is that there will be plenty of McDonald’s stores offering piping hot Big Macs on January 26 – you can find the nearest available outlet to your location here.

Whether you’re choosing to quietly observe the day off with loved ones at home, or if you’re taking the opportunity to head out of town this week, a quick visit to your local Macca’s is a popular choice for hungry Aussies.

Luckily, the golden arches rarely close their doors, so getting your hands on a quarter pounder and fries should not be a difficult task – even on a public holiday date.

As in previous years, the majority of McDonald’s stores will be open for business on the January 26th public holiday. To find a McDonald’s that’s open in your area, simply visit the McDonald’s Store Locator and type in your suburb or postcode (or the suburb/postcode of your expected pit stop.) From here, you’ll be shown the closest McDonald’s restaurants to you – you can also check out their opening hours across the week, too.

Alternatively, if you’re unsure, or don’t have a solid Internet connection tomorrow, just stick to main highways and major motorways when driving – most of these stores should definitely be open!

The only question is: what will you be ordering? And have you considered trying out some of these five ordering tips from folks who have worked at McDonald’s?

This article has been updated since its original publish date.