Which Fast Food Chain in Australia Makes the Best Hot Chips?

Hot chips are an important — nay, essential — component of any takeaway meal. With so many fast food chains in Australia fighting for the title of Best Chippie in Town, it’s up to the people aka Lifehacker readers to cast their vote and crown their favourite joint once and for all.

The perfect hot chips in our opinion are golden and crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside. It’s that teasing crunch that decides whether you’re going to have a good meal or a great one. But it also depends whether you like your chippies skinny like the ones we get at McDonald’s or is a thicker cut more your jam, like the ones at Oporto or KFC.

It’s also a deal breaker if the fast food joint’s overkilled it with the salt because the right amount of seasoning is everything. Chicken salt, however, always gets you bonus points.

Whatever your preference is, soggy and oily fries are a no-go zone and if you don’t like fries at all, hit the X on the top-right corner of your screen.

So, which hot chips do Aussies love most?

Now, on to the very important matter at hand. We have eight fast-food chains on our polling list that most Aussies frequent for their guilty pleasure: KFC, McDonald’s, Grill’d, Red Rooster, Guzman y Gomez, Nando’s, Hungry Jack’s and Oporto. There’s also an option at the end of the list if you’re meh about all of them and would rather visit your local corner shop for hot chips any time, any day.

Take a look vote below to find out which fast food chain has the best hot chips in town. (All you need to do is click on one of the options and view results to see how your favourite chain is faring).

Spoiler alert: the winning chip is an old favourite…