Yes, McDonald's Is Open On Christmas Day

"Is Macca's open on Christmas Day?" This is a question more Aussies ask themselves than you might think. The good news is that there will be plenty of McDonald's stores offering piping hot Big Macs on December 25 and 26 - you can find the nearest available outlet to your location here.

While nothing beats ham, turkey and chilled prawns on Christmas Day, there are various reasons you might need a sneaky Macca's fix. Some motorists require a quick breakfast while driving to their family's house. Others find themselves inexplicably hungry while driving home from a blowout Christmas lunch.

As in previous years, approximately half of McDonald's 900-odd stores will be open for business on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Some will doubtlessly be delighted by this news while others will call it blasphemy against traditional Christmas food.

Personally, anything that will shut the kids up on the drive back home is A-okay with me. To find a McDonald's that's open for Christmas or Boxing Day, simply visit the McDonald's Store Locator and type in your suburb or postcode (or the suburb/postcode of your expected pitstop.)

Alternatively, stick to main highways and major motorways - most of these stores should definitely be open!