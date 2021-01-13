What We Already Know About Season 2 of Bridgerton

Good morrow dear Bridgerton fans! Make haste because we have some thrilling news for thee. Okay, enough of the old English thing. You get the picture.

If you have powered through the first season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced hit series Bridgerton (a couple of times), we have a few updates on the show, and what’s to come, that will give you a kick.

So, what’s next for Bridgerton?

As you likely know, the series is based on a collection of novels that focus on each of the eight Bridgerton children. The first series started with Daphne’s story (anyone else find it annoying that it’s not in alphabetical order?), and there is enthusiasm to create seasons around each of the books.

As Harpers Bazaar reports, the show’s creator Van Dusen told Collider:

“The first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure. I would love that.”

However, a second season has not yet been confirmed, US Magazine shares.

Okay, but what would Bridgerton season 2 be about if it were confirmed?

The second book in the series is titled The Viscount Who Loved Me, and follows Anthony Bridgerton’s journey to finding love. If you watched season one you’ll know that Anthony messed around with Siena for a long time, and was eventually left heartbroken by their incompatibility (though their chemistry was off the charts).

In the novel, Anthony lands himself a lady who he feels is wife-appropriate, but things get all kinds of messy when her sister, Kate Sheffield, starts causing problems. Sexy, sexy problems.

Will Regé-Jean Page be there?

While nothing is yet confirmed, it’s been assumed that Daphne and the Duke will remain in the series as supporting characters. Page has himself theorised that it would be interesting to explore their lives as they grow through marriage.

He told TV Guide:

“They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do. They have a lot to do, and I think it’ll always be fun to watch them do that together.”

So, yes you’ll probably get to see him a fair bit.

What should I do while I wait for news of Bridgerton season 2?

Loads. You can read about our top-ranked sex scenes from the show; tune in to one of these equally-spicy TV series, or have a read of these 5 romantic novels that also give off major Bridgerton vibes.

You can also pass the time by following the Duke’s Spoon on Instagram.