Here’s What You Should Watch After Bingeing Bridgerton

Unless you’ve been napping solidly through the Christmas period, chances are that you’ve heard about Netflix’s latest hit series – Bridgerton.

The latest project from literal genius Shonda Rhimes is set in the Regency era in England and follows the Bridgerton family as they navigate the scandals of London high society.

Shondaland’s newest smash is a fun take on a period drama, infusing modern themes (like music) and threading them into the series (there’s a 19th Century take on Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’). It also takes on inclusive casting so we a diverse mix of actors taking roles that were traditionally written as white characters (the series is based on a collection of books).

Though it has still seen its fair share of criticism (asking Netflix to do more in the name of diversity and representation) it’s also been praised for taking a big step in the right direction in terms of casting.

Anyway. If you’ve already binge-watched the entire season (like most of us) you may be looking for a juicy replacement for your evenings.

I’ve put together a list of some options for you:

Outlander (Netflix):

Probably the horniest period drama there is, Outlander is a well-loved series for good reason. There is some serious chemistry between lead characters Claire and Jamie (even when the show tries to make a storyline with their daughter Brianna Randall work – it doesn’t).

The Crown (Netflix):

Keep the royal drama going with The Crown. You’ve also got a solid four seasons to take up your time if you’re after a new obsession.

Enola Holmes (Netflix):

This is a film, yes. But it follows the story of Enola, Sherlock Holmes’ sister and it stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. Enough said.

The Great (Stan):

This series sits in 18th-century Russia where we follow the story of Catherine the Nothing as she becomes Catherine the Great.

Hollywood (Netflix):

This is not a period piece, but it’s set in post-World War II Hollywood and follows the stories of aspiring artists attempting to push political boundaries in a bigot-filled town. Hollywood is laced with some storylines that are based in truth and some speculative writing, which makes for an interesting mix.

Downton Abbey (Amazon Prime):

I mean, this has to be the period piece to end all period pieces, right? Downton Abbey follows an aristocratic family, the Crawleys, as they navigate the risk of losing their money and status.

Plus, it features Maggie Smith who is a treasure.

Dickinson (Apple TV):

This series follows Emily Dickinson who is on a mission to become the world’s greatest poet.

Scandal (Foxtel Go):

Once you start with one Shonda series, you can’t stop there. Go back to an old classic with Scandal and watch Kerry Washington power her way through, er, Washington D.C as the area’s top “fixer”. Oh, there’s also a sexy affair with the president that you’ll want to know about.

Alternatively, you can always just watch Bridgerton another time over and swoon over Regé‑Jean Page once again. No judgement here, folks.