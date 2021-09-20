Netflix Tudum: How to Watch the Global Fan Event From Australia

It’s no secret Netflix has grown massively over the last decade. What was once a small offering of originals has ballooned to new movies and TV shows with some of Hollywood’s biggest names dropping every single week. To celebrate all the great content it has to offer, Netflix is running a new event titled Tudum.

What is Tudum, you might ask? The name is inspired by the opening jingle you hear whenever you press play on a Netflix show.

The event itself is Netflix’s first global fan event, which will spend three hours giving an inside look at some of its most exciting new shows and movies.

Similar to the platform’s Geeked Week, which ran back in June, Tudum will have new trailers and sneak peeks to share and a wide range of celebrities in attendance to chat about their work.

It’s kind of like a convention, except you don’t have to battle crowds to get a seat.

Here are all the details you need to know about.

What to expect

Netflix has no shortage of great content coming down the pipe, a lot of which we’ve been waiting for eons to hear more about (Stranger Things, I’m looking at you).

Tudum should help ease the wait a bit, and Netflix has already confirmed some of the movies, TV shows and stars who will be appearing.

Yes, Stranger Things is appearing. Thank. God. Could we finally be getting a proper trailer?

Here’s a list of just some of the 70 titles you can expect to hear more about:

Army of Thieves

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Don’t Look Up

Emily In Paris

Extraction

Floor is Lava

Interceptor

Inside Job

Money Heist

The Old Guard

Ozark

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

Stranger Things

The Umbrella Academy

The Harder They Fall

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

As for what to expect from these titles? Trailers, casting, release dates, clips… anything and everything is possible.

How to watch Netflix’s Tudum event in Australia

Netflix is making Tudum accessible for fans all around the world and will be streaming the event on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch in a variety of languages.

Unfortunately, watching the event live is not so viable for Aussies who will have to wake up at 2 am AEST on Sunday, September 26 to catch all the action.

Not to worry, though — if you can’t stay up to see the event live, you can watch all the action on Netflix’s YouTube page afterwards at a more reasonable hour.

We’ll also be covering the news from Tudum here on Lifehacker, so stay tuned to read about everything Netflix announces at its first global fan event.