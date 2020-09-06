6 Surprising Food Combos That Will Blow Your Mind

Fussy eaters, look away. 2020 is all about expanding your horizons, and what better way to do that than with an unexpected food combination that provides a new flavour sensation and improves your fave tastes? First up, the humble tropical hero – pineapple.

According to Eating Well, some people find eating pineapple an unpleasant experience due to its bromelain – a protein-digesting enzyme found only in this spiky fruit. The remedy to this mouth-watering tingle? Salt water, apparently.

Michale Tunick, Ph.D, tells Eating Well, “salt triggers bromelain to begin working, so by the time the pineapple reaches your mouth, the enzyme has been inactivated.”

In fact, adding a little bit of salt to anything that tastes sugary “helps intensify the sweet flavour,” according to food science professor Mary Ellen Camire, Ph.D.

Other Tasty And Unexpected Food Combinations

Chocolate and Avocado

Because of its creamy texture and amount of healthy fats, avocados are often used as a vegan substitute for butter, eggs and oils in baking. Just Google ‘chocolate and avocado’ and you’ll be presented with a bevy of delicious mousse, cakes, brownies and puddings.

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner made headlines when she went public with her controversial avocado and honey toast recipe. It might sound counterintuitive to put something savoury with something so sweet, but as with the chocolate, it’s a winning combination.

Strawberries and Balsamic

When it comes to delicious food combos, the Italians know what they’re talking about. Just take the combination of strawberries and balsamic, inspired by a recipe which hails from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. The rich tartness in a drizzle of balsamic vinegar brings out the juicy sweetness of a strawberry, setting your taste buds on fire.

Many people also macerate the strawberries in balsamic vinegar and sugar before adding a fresh chiffonade of basil – another unexpected, yet utterly delicious, flavour combination.

Banana and Bacon

It might sound like a sin to combine mushy, sweet banana with crunchy, salty bacon, but hear me out. Sweet, creamy banana cuts through the saltiness of the bacon, especially when combined with something like marmalade or maple. If you’re still shaken over this groundbreaking food combo, think of banana pancakes, or waffles with a side of crispy bacon. I’ll give you a minute to wipe your drool away.

Prosciutto and Melon

Further proof that Italians are the masters of food is the combination of prosciutto and melon. Once again, the salty, fatty goodness of the prosciutto, combined with the delicate, fresh sweetness of a wedge of melon will confuse your taste buds in the best way possible.

Blueberry and Steak

Forget what you’ve heard – blueberries aren’t just a delicious breakfast snack. They can also be reduced into a rich, jammy glaze that goes perfectly over steak. When you think about it, meat and fruit is a pretty classic combination – mango or apricot chicken, roast pork and applesauce, turkey and cranberry. It’s just meant to be.