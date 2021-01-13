Stay Updated on the Latest Impeachment News With This Site

The U.S. House of Representatives is looking to impeach Donald Trump for a second time today, after Speaker Nancy Pelosi submitted papers for impeachment in the wake of the attacks on the U.S. Capitol. If the Senate were to vote in favour of impeachment, this would mean several things, perhaps the most important being prohibiting President Trump from running again in the next presidential election. If you want to learn more about what impeachment means, read A Quick Guide to the Impeachment Process for details about the general procedure. But if you simply want to stay on top of the breaking news, one site has been designed to give daily updates on the current process: impeachment.fyi.

What impeachment.fyi covers

Impeachment.fyi is a site created by journalist Dan Sinker that gives daily updates of the impeachment process and where it stands. The site is retroactively updated, so the entries are labelled “Yesterday, Monday, January 12, 2021,” for example, with a bulleted summary of the actions taken by Congress. Its details are straightforward, no-nonsense summaries of each element of the process — for instance, the first paragraph currently reads, “It’s official. Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump were introduced in the House of Representatives today,” and goes on to provide the outcomes of the action: “The article of impeachment concludes that President Trump ‘has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.’”

Visit direct sources for more information

Along with the easy-to-follow bulleted format, Sinker includes links to sources of the information. If something in the quick update sparks your interest, just click the link at the bottom of each paragraph to access the direct source — especially helpful considering how the impeachment and the 25th Amendment articles can be so confusing. Still, the site speaks in layman’s terms and breaks down the meaning behind each action. Things like: “The resolution already has at least 218 co-sponsors, according to Politico, meaning that it would meet ‘the majority needed for passage in the House.’ That means that, most likely by the end of the day Wednesday, the President will be impeached for the second time.”

Scroll to the bottom for a sneak peek

While America might feel like a bad reality TV show right now, impeachment.fyi doesn’t leave you hanging in suspense after its daily information dump. In the last paragraph, you’ll see “What’s coming next,” which provides a brief look into what news may be coming soon. With the impeachment vote results on the way, Wednesday’s episode of America is quite the political drama.