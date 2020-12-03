The Low-Intensity Exercise That Could Change Your Life

As you may have seen over the past few months, celebrities Rebel Wilson and Jessica Simpson have both made headlines because of their incredible health transformations. Both ladies sought to increase their fitness and improve their health over months-long journeys, and those changes required a lot of commitment, time and hard work.

While both Simpson and Wilson had dedicated trainers and adopted eating plans to help them along the way, there is one interesting factor that popped up in each of these fitness stories.

Both ladies credit much of their success to one low-intensity exercise: walking.

In a recent Instagram update, Wilson told fans:

“I want you guys to know that the majority of the exercise that I’ve done this year has just been going out for a walk.” “Walking uphill — who would’ve thought that would be a fun activity?”

Similarly, getting the steps up was a huge part of Jessica Simpson’s health transformation. According to Women’s Health, Simpson starting off with 6,000 steps per day, but eventually got as high as 14,000 steps in a day. Impressive, right?

So, being that it’s the end of the year and we know lots of you are probably getting ready for all those fitness and health resolutions, we thought we’d offer some assistance. If you’re interested in setting some new goals for yourself and want to get that blood pumping with regular walks, here are some nifty hacks.

Consider downloading an app that’ll motivate you:

Options like Just Start Walking, Strava, MapMyWalk and the Fitbit App Mobile Tracker all offer trackers that will help you keep on top of all that walking you want to start doing.

Find new walking trails:

Keep your walks interesting by checking out available tracks and trails (even hikes) in your local area.

Luckily for you, all of the above apps (save for Fitbit’s app) have functions that can help you discover new walks nearby that you can test out whenever you’re feeling adventurous.

You can also have a quick search on your local government or tourism board’s websites; they’ll have loads of options listed. We’ve found a few links for NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory, Western Australia, and the ACT.

Make it a fun time:

If you’re planning a longer walk (first of all make sure you’re safe and have water and people know where you are), you want to ensure it’s going to be enjoyable.

So pop on a podcast, listen to the latest album by the Weekend, or find a buddy and make your walk a social event.

Introducing regular walks may get you looking and feeling better than ever, but it’s also quite likely that you’ll enjoy this low-intensity exercise, too.