What to Consider Before You Attempt Rebel Wilson’s ‘Year of Health’

Aussie comedy queen, Rebel Wilson has made headlines all over the world this year after kicking off, and frankly smashing, what she’s called her “year of health”.

The actress made a vow in January that she would commit to a healthy routine in 2020, and since then she’s been kicking goal after goal.

This week, Wilson appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and shed a little more light on what her health journey has entailed.

What she revealed was that her experience has been as much a mental one as it has been a physical one. Wilson explained:

“I’m like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time,'” she said. “I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally … There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating doughnuts.”

Now, if you’ve read about Wilson’s health before, chances are you’ve heard she’s rumoured to have adopted the Mayr Method diet. This eating plan is connected to Austrian wellness spa Viva Mayr, and is rooted in the beliefs of a doctor Franz Xaver Mayr.

The diet promotes mindful eating; a reduced intake of gluten, dairy and sugar, and a whole lot of chewing. It’s quite regimented and the suggested portion sizes are pretty small (well, to me they are).

There are elements to this diet – like mindful eating and chewing your food well – that are broadly positive, but it’s important to keep in mind that all bodies are different, and this style of eating may not work for you. Wilson has likely gone through her experience with the guidance of experts on hand; ensuring she’s making the right choices for her. So it’s always best to consider what works for your body before adopting a radically different health routine. Especially when it comes to restrictive celebrity diets.

Wilson hasn’t spoken about her eating plan too specifically, which if you consider the above is probably a positive thing. But what she did share on the Drew Barrymore Show is that she’s focused on making nutritious choices – assumedly ones that give her the energy to power through her impressive strength training routine.

She also made a point to mention that she’s looking after her headspace, which is an admirable message to share:

“I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that [emotional eating]? And why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then, also on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein,” she said.

It’s clear that Rebel Wilson is feeling great as a result of her health choices. That’s a wonderful thing. But if you’re also hoping to start a year of health, be sure to do so in a way that works for your body (ideally with the advice of a health professional in tow).