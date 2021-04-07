The Low-Intensity Exercise That Could Change Your Life

As you may have seen throughout 2020, celebrities Rebel Wilson and Jessica Simpson both made headlines because of their incredible health transformations. Both ladies sought to increase their fitness and improve their health over months-long journeys, and those changes required a lot of commitment, time and hard work.

While both Simpson and Wilson had dedicated trainers and adopted eating plans to help them along the way, there is one interesting factor that popped up in each of these fitness stories.

Both ladies credit much of their success to one low-intensity exercise: walking.

In a Instagram update, Wilson told fans:

“I want you guys to know that the majority of the exercise that I’ve done this year has just been going out for a walk.” “Walking uphill — who would’ve thought that would be a fun activity?”

Similarly, getting the steps up was a huge part of Jessica Simpson’s health transformation. According to Women’s Health, Simpson starting off with 6,000 steps per day, but eventually got as high as 14,000 steps in a day. Impressive, right?

So, if you are also interested in transforming your fitness, we thought we’d offer some assistance. For those of you who are looking to set some new goals and get that blood pumping with regular walks, here are some nifty hacks.

Consider downloading an app that’ll motivate you:

Options like Just Start Walking, Strava, and the Fitbit App Mobile Tracker all offer trackers that will help you keep on top of all that walking you want to start doing.

Under Armour’s Map My Walk or Map My Run apps are also solid options, especially if you pair them with the sports brand’s smart shoes. When using the UA Hovr sneakers, you can connect your shoes to your app which will then track your distance, speed, and overall performance. It’s pretty impressive stuff – I can tell you from experience.

Find new walking trails:

Keep your walks interesting by checking out available tracks and trails (even hikes) in your local area.

Luckily for you, many of the above apps (save for Fitbit’s app) have functions that can help you discover new walks nearby that you can test out whenever you’re feeling adventurous.

You can also have a quick search on your local government or tourism board’s websites; they’ll have loads of options listed. We’ve found a few links for NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory, Western Australia, and the ACT.

Make it a fun time:

If you’re planning a longer walk (first of all make sure you’re safe and have water and people know where you are), you want to ensure it’s going to be enjoyable.

So pop on a podcast (Apple Fitness+ now has a collection of audio tracks designed specifically for walking), listen to the latest album by the Weekend, or find a buddy and make your walk a social event.

Introducing regular walks may get you looking and feeling better than ever, but it’s also quite likely that you’ll enjoy this low-intensity exercise, too.

This story has been updated since its original publish date.