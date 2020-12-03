A Christmas Gift Guide for Folks Who Want to Buy Aussie-Owned

Haven’t started making a dent in your Christmas shopping yet? I feel you. Deciding what to give your nearest and dearest come the holidays is a tricky business. Especially if you want to make sure the gifts you’re giving make an impact, not just on the person who’s receiving it, but the people you’re buying it from.

Considering Australia has hard such a tough go this last 12 months, I thought I’d put together a list of Aussie-owned businesses who would really appreciate your cash this Christmas. Some are small, others are more well-known. But they’re all Australian and many of them are ethically-focused, too.

Here we go!

Stunning linens made in Melbourne:

Mosey Me’s is a woman-owned business based in Melbourne stocked with all kinds of responsibly-made delights. Check out the colour linen tablecloths which are made in Victoria, along with the stunning bed linens which are responsibly and ethically manufactured in India.

Shop them here.

Australian Distilling Co.’s gin range:

Australian Distilling Co. has an adorable range of Australian gins inspired by capital cities and other iconic sites around the country. These guys use local ingredients and have used distilleries across Australia to help perfect their flavour-filled homage to their home.

Prices start at $75.

Boozy Christmas Baubles:

I promise this list isn’t all alcohol. But a good gift is a good gift. Aussie-owned Cocktail Porter has crafted a set gift-worthy of Christmas “baubles” that double as classic cocktails. How’s that for festive?

Available in four or five piece gift sets, the ready-to-pour drinks are the equivalent to one and a half standard drinks and come with Rudolf’s Negroni, The Elf-flower Gimlet, The Gin-gle Bells Martini, and Santa’s Old Fashioned.

The four-piece gift set is $99 and the five-piece gift set is $109, available here.

Eco-friendly sunnies:

We have two options here! Take your gifting game to a new level by investing in a pair of eco-friendly sunglasses for your loved ones. Local Supply stocks shades made from plant-based resin, and Szade Sunglasses has a range of glasses made from older, recycled shades. Amazing, no?

Art is always a winner:

Rachael Sarra is a contemporary Aboriginal artist from Goreng Goreng Country. Her work has really exploded in the last year, for obvious reasons, so be sure to get in quickly if you’d like to buy one in time for Christmas.

Emma Hollingsworth is another Indigenous artist who uses art to share her story and culture. Another incredible local talent, Emma’s work can be found on her website, Mulganai here.

Craft Cartel’s 100 Can Case:

This baby is a 100-strong case of beers produced by independently owned Australian craft breweries. Significantly, this box heavily features Victorian breweries who were hardest hit by the extended lockdowns. Styles include Pale Ales, NEIPAs, Brown Ales and IPAs – basically, a dream gift for any Aussie beer lover.

This case comes in a limited custom-made timber box, costs $499 and also comes with ten $20.00 vouchers to spend on the Craft Cartel Liquor website.

Read more here.

This Aussie hamper made in the bush:

Available from Buy from the Bush, The Hamilton Hamper has put together a package stocked with Timboon Distillery Single Malt Whisky “Port Expression”, Ernest Hillier Scorched Almonds, Olie Soap On a Rope, and loads more.

Pick it up for $195.

Birth Flower Necklace Collection from Bianko:

An intimate take on jewellery for your lucky loved one. This sweet jewellery brand started out of Western Australia and it boasts eco-friendly and sustainable products.

The necklaces start at $95.

Eco-friendly candles:

Also available on the Buy from the Bush website, Two Foxes Mudgee hand-pours candles in Mudgee, New South Wales. The company uses eco-friendly soy wax and reusable and recyclable packaging.

Shop the range here.

Aussie-owned skincare gifts:

There are far too many of these to choose from in this area, so I’ve included a couple.

Lowanna Natural Skin Care was founded by Sinead – a descendent of the Narungga people of the Yorke Peninsula region. The range is made up of natural, plant-based, native ingredients that have been used by Indigenous Australians for centuries.

Boost Lab is another Aussie-owned business you can check out for skincare. I’m personally really enjoying their Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($29.95) at the moment. These guys also make an effort to support causes like Protect a Woman (Women’s Community Shelters), Support Mental Health (Beyond Blue) and Restore the Reef (Greening Australia).

Tbh is another sustainable, cruelty-free Aussie skincare brand perfect for Chrissie gifts. These guys have adorable little packs of goodies ready for your skincare obsessed pals.

There are so many incredible Aussie businesses that have a lot to offer this holiday season, so I’ll do my best to update this with more gift ideas as I come across them (feel free to yell out in the comments, too). Just be sure to keep an eye out on those postage cut off dates if you’re shopping online!

It’s also worth mentioning here that according to research conducted for the inaugural 2020 Salvos Stores Christmas report, Aussies spend $669 million on unwanted presents each year. So please be sure to shop carefully, and spend consciously. Happy holidays, friends.