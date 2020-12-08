This XXXmas Gift Guide Is Sure to Hit the Spot

Christmas is just a little over two weeks away (wow, that’s wild) and so, as I’d imagine, most of you have started your hunt for the perfect gifts. (If you need some inspiration, check out our guides, we have a bunch.)

But what about you? Have you thought about giving yourself a nice little present or two? It’s been a tough year, folks. You deserve a treat. So why not look after number one with a sexy Christmas gift?

Additionally, if you’re partnered and looking for a spicy way to show your affections this year, a sex toy stands as a fun option you can both enjoy.

So if you’re hoping to have yourself a merry little Christmas, in more ways than one, check out our list of sexy gift options below.

No Silent Nights Christmas Couple’s Bundle (7 Piece) – currently on sale with Lovehoney for $120.00

Talk about getting into the spirit of things.

F1s™ Developer's Kit Red - discounted at $225 right now

Using dual motors, this device claims to "massage with deeply satisfying sonic waves".

Lovense Lush 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator - $224.95

A wireless, wearable vibrator that you can control with an app.

SONA™ 2 Cruise - $199

Described as "A whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm".

Womanizer Duo 8" Rabbit Vibrator with Pleasure Air Clitoral Stimulator - 70% off at $289.99

TIANI™ 24k - 50% off at $289.50

This toy set for couples has been lined with 24K gold, so if you want to impress with your sexy gift, this is the way to go.

Rabbit Bullet Vibrator by Je Joue - $104.95

A cute, but powerful, bullet vibrator.

ORA™ 3 - $249.00

This fancy-looking device is an oral sex simulator designed for women and people with vaginas.

Slow Sex Warming Massage Oil - $49.95

This coconut-scented oil is designed to give you a fun added element to your play. It also creates a warming sensation when you blow onto the skin.

Lovehoney Starry Night Bondage Bundle (3 Piece) - on sale at $40.00

Bondage, but make it festive!

Happy sexy gift shopping, friends. May your days using these lil babies be merry and bright.

