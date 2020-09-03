There’s an Insane 100GB Phone Plan for Just $1

If you’re after an extremely cheap phone plan with heaps of data, a telco in town is currently flogging a $1 option right now. Here’ everything you need to know.

Circles.Life has a pretty interesting promo right now where you can get its 100GB phone plan for $1 per month for your first two months.

You’ll pay the full price of $38 per month thereafter, which is still very competitive for the data inclusion. Fortunately for you, the phone plan is contract-free so you can leave whenever you want.

Considering it’s just $2 for two months, it might be worth taking Circles.Life on its bargain price and testing it out before committing to the telco long term.

Here’s the lowdown on the mobile provider’s latest phone plan:

In order to take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to use promo code WHISTLEOUT1 before 11.59pm on September 7.

But wait, there’s more

To sweeten the honey pot, the plan also includes an extra 3GB of bill shock data that kicks in for free if you manage to go over your allowance. In case you cross that mark as well, you can buy a further 3GB for $6. Considering the standard excess data charge is $10 per GB, this is a pretty bang on deal.

What phone plans are competitive providers offering?

If you’re still unsure, here’s a look at SIM-only plans from competitive providers that offer at least 100GB worth of data.

