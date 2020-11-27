Level Up Your Life

Black Friday: All The Best Tech Deals In One Place

Published 2 hours ago: November 27, 2020 at 3:02 pm
Image: iStock/dashek

We’ve buried ourselves in Black Friday deals this week, folks!

Here’s a wrap-up of all the best deals we’ve found so far. Don’t worry, there will always be more – and we’ll keep adding to this post!

Laptops and Computers

You can check out a wider range of laptop and computer deals here.

Phones

There are tons of phone and telco deals on offer right now, from Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip devices to iPhone SE plans and more. You can see all of the deals right here.

We’ve also put some of the best deals below for you to have a gander at.

Samsung

Google Pixel 5

iPhone SE

On the Woolworths Mobile front, you can nab the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for marginally cheaper at $2,500 in addition to your plan, with 24-month and 36-month options available.

Here are the 24-month plans:

And here are the 36-month plans:

Headphones and AirPods

Games

Everything Else

  • 20% off selected tech at eBay: Including cameras, laptops, Sony noise-cancelling headphones and heaps more. Click here!
  • Massive deals at Amazon: With up to 42% off Echo devices, 40% off air purifiers, big savings on the Nintendo Switch and more. Click here!
  • Save $70 on the Oculus Quest 2: You can grab the 256GB version of the VR headset for $569. Click here!
  • Save up to $200 on selected Sonos speakers: Including Sonos One SL, Sonos One, Sonos Move, Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub.

