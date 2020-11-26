The Best Black Friday 2020 Phone Deals

Black Friday’s here once again, bringing its trademark deals across everything from tech to beauty to fashion and more. As always, there are a number of great phone deals to get around if you’re in the market for a new device. We’ve assembled a shortlist of the best mobile bargains so you don’t have to.

Vodafone has a number of great deals across a number of different smartphones and as always, Circles.Life is offering big data at discounted prices. When it comes to the former, Vodafone has slashed prices on the actual RRP of the phones and applied them across the life of the plan. You can get more details here.

Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon has massive deals across Samsung, Nokia, and Oppo phones:

There’s plenty here that might just catch your eye, including that excellent deal for the Note20.

Vodafone Black Friday iPhone SE deal

Apple’s latest entry-level iPhone is already cheap at $749. With Voda’s Black Friday offer, it’s down to just $499, meaning you can get a plan with 50GB of data for as little as $55.79 per month for 24 months.

Google Pixel 5 deal

If a Google phone is more your speed, the brand new Pixel 5 has been out a bit over a month and is available on a Vodafone plan for just $749.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

If you’ve got flip phone fever but don’t feel like dishing out for the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip is a great midground, down to$991. That’s a whopping $1,008 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The price of Samsung’s original folding phone is still hefty, but if you want $360 off, you can get it on a Vodafone plan for $2,639 below.

Woolies Mobile is also discounting the Z Fold 2 until December 1, offering $500 off the RRP which is a saving of $20.83 per month saving over a 24-month plan, or $13.88 per month over a 36-month plan.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

If you’re after a 120Hz display, triple rear camera system, 5G and decent battery life, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is probably what you want, even though it’s a little hard to get your mouth around that name. It’s down to $861 (from $1,149) on a Vodafone plan.

Officeworks Black Friday Phone Deals

Here are the best offers:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Smartphone – $748

Samsung Galaxy A21 Smartphone – $296

Oppo A52 Unlocked Smartphone – $247

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G Smartphone – $597

You can find more of Officeworks’ Black Friday deals here.

Harvey Norman Black Friday Phone Deals

Harvey Norman is doing deals across a number of smartphones, like the Huawei P30 Pro for $897, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 2 and more.

More Harvey Norman deals here.

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday Phone Deals

JB Hi-Fi is also flogging some good phones at great prices, including Samsung’s latest smartphones.

See the best deals below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (256GB) – $999 ($1000 off)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G – $899

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB – $799

Oppo Find X2 Pro 512GB – $1199 ($400 off)

You can also get 20% off LG, Nokia, Motorola, Realme and Vivo phones.

SIM-only plans from Circles.Life and Gomo

As it loves to do, Circles.Life is back with another huge data plan. It’s not quite as big as what the telco offered during Click Frenzy, but still decent.

Optus’ new venture Gomo Mobile is also running a cheap SIM-only plan. You can get a $25 per month plan with 18GB of data and 200GB worth of data rollover.

Realme online Black Friday Deals

Get 15% off at Realme’s e-store from November 27 to December 1.

It has some good mid-range phone options:

Realme X3 SuperZoom – normally $649 ($551.65 at 15% off)

Realme 6 – normally $469 ($398.65 at 15% off)

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.