When it comes to PC deals during Black Friday, there’s a lot going on. Are you after laptops? Light up RGB peripherals? Internal SSDs? Gaming keyboards? Or all of the above? To help you narrow down your focus and take a weight off your shoulders, we’ve collected the best Black Friday PC deals that are currently available.
ASUS Black Friday deals
- Save up to 25% off select ASUS Optical Disk Drives
- Save up to 25% off select ASUS ROG and TUF PC gaming
- Save up to 25% off select ASUS routers
- ASUS 14″ UM433 AMD R7-3700U 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Laptop – now $1,199 (was $1,480)
- ASUS 14″ UX463 Core i5-10210U 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Laptop – now $1,499 (was $1,668)
- ASUS 15.6″ Ryzen R5-3500U 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Laptop – now $829 (was $996)
- ASUS ZenBook 14″ Ryzen R5-4500 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Pro Laptop– now 1,299 (was 1,399)
- ASUS 15.6″ X509 Core i7-1065G7 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Laptop – now $1,149 (was $1,320)
- ASUS Vivobook 17″ Core i5-10210 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Pro Laptop – now $1,199 (was $1,299)
Cooler Master Black Friday deals
Crucial Black Friday deals
- Save up to 20% on Crucial storage products
- Crucial P2 250GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD – now $54.47
- Crucial P5 500GB 3D AND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD– now $121.34
- Crucial P2 1000GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 Internal SSD, 1 TB– now $156.83
- Crucial P2 500GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD– now $79.20
- Crucial MX500 500GB SATA 2.5-inch 7mm (with 9.5mm Adapter) Internal SSD– now $75
- Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD– now $264.39
Dell Black Friday deals
- Save up to 40% off selected laptops
- Save up to 20% off selected XPS laptops and desktops
- Save up to 30% off selected desktops
- Save up to 40% off selected monitors
- Save up to 45% off selected electronics and accessories
HP Black Friday deals
- Save up to 25% on selected HP laptops
- Save up to 37% on selected HP 2-in-1 laptops
- Save up to 25% on selected HP gaming laptops
- Save up to 43% on selected HP Desktops
- Save up to 40% off for HP Omen Gaming Accessories
Logitech Black Friday deals
- Logitech 910-004534 Bluetooth Mouse M337,(Blue) – now $33.10
- Logitech Bluetooth Mouse M337,(Black) – now $31.20 (was $39)
- Logitech 920-006314 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo MK270R – now $38 (was $44.98)
- Logitech Optical Gaming Mouse G300s – now $39 (was $53.99)
- Logitech 4125431 Lightsync PC Gaming Speakers G560 (Black) – now $235 (was $349.95)
- Logitech 910-004792 Triathlon Wireless Mouse M720 – now $45 (was $99.95)
- Logitech Prodigy Gaming Keyboard G213 – now $75.95 (was $94.49)
Razer Black Friday deals
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 15.6″ 300Hz Full HD Gaming Laptop 1TB – now $3,599.25 (down from $4,899)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 120Hz FHD Gaming Laptop – now $1,999 (down from $3,749)
- BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $130 (down from $219.95)
- Razer Kraken X USB Digital Surround Sound Gaming Headset – now $64.97 (down from $99.95)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $167.30 (down from $226)
You can check out more Razer deals here.
Samsung Black Friday deals
- Samsung 128GB EVO Plus MicroSDXC with Adapter – now $28
- Samsung SE450 24″ Full HD LED Business Monitor – now $169
- Samsung T7 1TB USB3.2 Type-C Portable SSD – now $268.95
SanDisk Black Friday deals
- Save up to 10% on SanDisk Nintendo MicroSD cards
- Save up to 25% on select products from SanDisk’s Ultra range
- Save up to 25% on select products from Sandisk’s Extreme range
Western Digital Black Friday deals
- WD 2TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 High-Capacity Hard Drive – now $89
- WD 4TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 High Capacity Hard Drive – now $139
- WD My Passport GO Portable SSD, 1TB, USB 3.0 – now $169.47
- WD My Passport SSD, 1TB USB 3.2 Gen-2 – now $219 (was $319)
- WD Elements Desktop Storage, 12TB – now $ $359 (was $518)
- WD 10TB WD Elements Desktop Hard Drive – now $ $262.08 (was $313.32)
- WD 1TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 High-Capacity Hard Drive – now $65 (was $79.44)
- WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, External Hard Drive – now $196.73
- WD_Black P10 Gaming Drive 5TB – now $179.71
- WD_Black P10 Gaming Drive 2TB – now $103.13
