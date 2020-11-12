A Guide To Setting Up Your PS5 Properly

In a very exciting day, for those who managed to score a pre-order, the PlayStation 5 is finally out. There’s sure to be much excitement as you unbox your PS5 for the first time. But maybe you’re wondering what you’ll actually be getting with your brand new console, or how to go about setting it up. Here are a few tips and best practices to follow.

What’s in the box?

Sony revealed in its latest PlayStation blog, exactly what is included in the PS5s overly large box:

The PS5 console or PS5 Digital Edition console

One DualSense wireless controller

USB Type-C to Type A charging cable for the DualSense wireless controller

HDMI cable (compatible with Ultra High Speed defined by HDMI v2.1)

AC power cord

Base that allows you to orient the console either vertically or horizontally

Quick Start and Safety guide.

It’s all the usual suspects but there are some things to note. For starters, you do not need to go out and buy your own HDMI cable. Similar to the Xbox Series X, it’s very important that you use the HDMI cable included in the PS5 box. The cable is specifically designed to support 4K HDR gaming, which the PS5 is capable of.

The PS5 also has the ability to be stood vertically or horizontally and the box includes a stand to support this. Please, just use the included base. The PS5 has come too far to break from simply falling over. There’s a guide to setting up your PS5 on its base here.

To get the full benefit you’ll also need a 4K television that supports HDMI 2.1., but if you don’t have that no need to worry, the cable will still help your PS5 output look amazing on any TV. The PS5 also has a dedicated ethernet port, and you’ll likely get better internet speeds if you connect it directly to your ethernet point, where possible.

Setting up your PS5

Sony has also released a list of best practices for setting up your PS5:

Place the console at least 10 cm away from a wall surface.

Do not place on a carpet or rug with long fibres.

Do not place in a narrow or cramped space.

Do not cover with cloth.

Do not allow dust to build-up on the vents. Use a cleaning tool such as a vacuum cleaner to remove dust buildup.

They’re just simple tips to help with your PS5’s ventilation. But for anyone who’s experienced the jet plane that is the PS4 fan, you’ll know ventilation is important. Thankfully the PS5 is said to be much quieter, but the last thing you want is for it to overheat and die because you placed it too close to a wall.

Also, make sure you clean your PS5. I remember being told once that cockroaches like to hide in PS4s because it’s nice and warm in there and I just really don’t want that for my PS5. So regular dust maintenance and cleaning are key.

I hope I don’t need to explain which cables go into which port of the PS5. But if you need it, here’s a breakdown of all the inputs on the console.

What else do you need to play your PS5?

So, the good news is that everything that you need to start playing your PS5 right away is included in the box. All the power cables, charging cables and a single DualSense controller. But you have the option to bring your own accessories to get the best experience, like a 3D audio compatible headset and any extra controllers. You can also purchase a DualSense controller charging dock and the PS5 media remote.

You’ll also need games. There are a few great PS5 launch games available on day one like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon Souls. But another great thing about the PS5 is that it offers backwards compatibility with nearly all PS4 games. So you can instantly play any of your favourite PS4 games from day one on your PS5.

Another thing. Make sure you have your PSN details handy so that you can log in to your PS5 and transfer all your information over from your PS4. If you don’t have a PSN account, sign up! There’s a guide on how to move all your saved data from the PS4 to the PS5 here.

It’s also worth mentioning that the PS5 offers a new deal with its online subscription service called the PS Plus Collection. These games are all free to download to your PS5 on launch day with a valid PS Plus subscription (A$79.95/year). Note: this will require an internet connection.

Here’s the full list of games:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

And with that, you have everything you need for your PS5. If you want a very extensive breakdown of everything the PlayStation 5 has to offer, check out Sony’s full blog post. Other than that, happy next-gen gaming!