How to Sync (or Reset) a PlayStation Controller

Finally splurged on that long-coveted PlayStation 5? Now you just need to sync up your DualSense PS5 controller, and you’ll be ready to start gaming.

How to sync a PS5 controller

To sync your new DualSense PS5 controller to your PS5 console, you’ll need your console, a DualSense controller, and a USB-C cable (a cable should have been included with your PS5 controller). Turn on your PS5 and plug in your DualSense controller using the USB-C cable to one of the USB ports on the front of the console. Next, if your controller is off, press the PS button in the center of the controller and you should see the light bar on the controller blink.

You might get a pop-up window now saying your DualSense controller needs a firmware update. Select “update”; it should take less than 30 seconds. After the update is done, you can unplug your PS5 controller from your console and use it wirelessly.

After you’ve paired one DualSense controller, you can sync up a total of four controllers at once. To connect additional PS5 controllers to your console, turn on your PS5 and go to Settings > Accessories, choose General, and select Bluetooth Accessories. Then go to your second DualSense controller and press and hold the PS button and the Create button (the button with the three lines on the left side of the touchpad) at the same time. With your already-paired controller, you should see a list of Accessories found, and you should see an additional DualSense Wireless Controller appear; select it to pair it to your console. Once that’s finished, you may need to update the firmware on the new controller by plugging it into your console via a USB-C cable.

How to sync a PS4 controller

Even though we’re currently in the midst of the latest generation of consoles with the PS5 and Xbox Series X & S, the PS4 is still a viable option for many. If you still have your PS4 or are planning on picking one up on the cheap, there are hundreds of games to play, including PlayStation exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War (2018), and Bloodborne. And to play some of these PS4 games, you’ll need a working PS4/DualShock 4 controller.

Before you start the sync process, you’ll need your PS4 console and controller, and a MicroUSB to USB cable. (One of these cables should have come with your DualShock 4 controller since you can also charge the controller with it.)

Once you have everything gathered, plug the USB cable into the controller and the other end of the cable into the USB port on your PlayStation 4. Next, turn on your PS4 and your controller should automatically connect to your console. Pressing the PlayStation button in the middle of the controller should activate the controller. You’ll then be taken to a screen that lets you decide which player account you’d like to associate with that particular PS4 controller. And that’s it: You can unplug the USB cable, and your PS4 controller is synced with your console and can be used wirelessly.

The light bar at the top of the PS4 controller should turn blue to indicate it’s working. If you have multiple PS4 controllers connected to your PS4 and turned on, the light bar will turn red for player 2, green for player 3 and pink for player 4. The light bar will turn yellow when the PS4 controller is charging.

How to re-pair a PS5 or PS4 controller

If you’re having issues with your PS5 or PS4 controller, such as it not connecting wirelessly to your console, there are a few troubleshooting steps you can take.

The first is to make sure your controller is charging. To check, plug in your controller to your PlayStation’s USB port using a MicroUSB to USB cable. When your controller is charging, the light bar will be yellow. If there’s no light, it’s not charging and you may have another issue like a bad cable or damaged microUSB port on your controller.

Another thing to try is to reset your controller and pair it again. To do so, turn on your PlayStation with a working controller and go to Settings. Next, go to Devices and then select Bluetooth Devices. You should see a list of products that you’ve paired with your PlayStation, such as controllers, headsets, and media remotes. Select the controller you’re having trouble with.

If you have more than one controller and you’re not sure which controller is having the issue, you may need to turn on all your paired controllers. Use the X button to select the controller that isn’t working, then hit the Options button (which is the small button on the right side of the touchpad) on your controller to bring up a menu. Select Forget Device. This will unpair your controller with your console; after that, follow the steps above to sync your controller with your PlayStation again.

How to hard reset a PS5 or PS4 controller

If the troubleshooting steps in the previous section don’t work, you might need to hard reset your controller. To do this, turn off your PlayStation and disconnect your console from your internet router and model. This ensures your controller won’t receive any network signals when you reset it.

Next, turn your controller over and find the small hole on the right side. To push the reset button, you’ll need an unfolded paper clip or something similar. Push the paperclip in the hole for three to five seconds. Take it out, and your controller should reset. Now you can try the sync process again.