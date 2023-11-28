Here’s When You Can Preorder the PS5 Slim in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Get your shopping carts at the ready, folks: the new-look PS5 Slim console will be available in Australia from December 6, with preorders starting today, Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed.

The smaller PS5 Slim will have the same power as previous models, with 1TB of storage for both the Digital Edition and regular models, with the new model also having the option to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the Digital Edition, which will be sold separately for $159.95 and can be added on later.

How much will the PS5 Slim cost in Australia?

While prices will likely vary depending on the retailer, the local RRP for the PS5 Slim (finally, we get localised pricing) is $799.95 AUD for the PS5 Slim with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and $679.95 for the Digital Edition. The new vertical stand, which is compatible with all PS5 models, will be sold separately for $49.95.

Where can you preorder the PS5 Slim?

Preorders are open now – here’s where you can cop the PS5 Slim on preorder across Australia:

EB Games

JB Hi-Fi

Amazon Australia

Big W

The Gamesmen

PS5 Slim vs. the OG PS5

Sony says the new PS5 Slim “addresses the evolving needs of players, providing greater choice and flexibility,” with the same features from the original PS5 console packed into a much smaller package (30% smaller in volume and between 18-24% lighter depending on which edition, to be exact).

The PS5 Slim also comes with four separate cover panels, with a range of console cover colours for the new model set to become available in early 2024, including an all-matte Black (goth gamers rise up) and the Deep Earth Collection colours (Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver). The Australian pricing for these console covers is yet to be confirmed, but Sony has also promised this info will become available at “a later date,” as well as the release of additional colours in the future.

If you’ve been waiting for the PS5 Slim to launch locally, it looks like it’s finally time, and just before Christmas too: perfect timing to add it to your Christmas wishlist, or to buy one for the gamers in your life – or for yourself, because who doesn’t need a little treat every now and then?

We’ll be updating this piece as more retailers open PS5 Slim pre-orders – so keep your eyes peeled for more to come. For more info on the new iteration of the console and its price in territories beyond Australia, check out the PlayStation Blog post here.

Lead Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Kotaku Australia