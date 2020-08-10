How to Watch the 2020 Europa League in Australia

The 2020 Europa League quarter-finals are about to kick off. Here’s how you can watch all the big games starting tomorrow, 11 August, in Australia.

What is the UEFA Europa League

The UEFA Europa league is UEFA’s second-tier European club competition.

Similar to the Champions League, 32 teams qualify for the knockout stages which are played over two legs, excluding the final.

To make it to these knockout rounds, which begin in September each year, 12 groups of four teams are pitted against each other. The teams in each group will play one another at home and away, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the round of 32. This number also includes the eight third-placed teams who didn’t make it past the Champions League group stage.

The last 10 Europa League winners (starting with the most recent title holders):

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

Manchester United

Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

FC Porto

Atletico Madrid

Who’s playing in the 2019-20 Europa League quarter-finals?

The 2019-20 Europa League had been on on hold since 12 March due to the pandemic. However, after a five-month interruption, it restarted on 5 August to finish off the remaining matches before heading into the quarter-final stage.

In a remodeled format, all the games from the quarter-finals onwards will be played behind closed doors as one-off ties in Germany. Venues in Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen will be hosting the games.

The teams that have qualified for the last-eight include Manchester United, Copenhagen, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Shakhtar Donetsk, Basel, Wolves and Sevilla.

Unfortunately for Aussies, the starting time for all the matches is 4:30am AEST. If you’re really keen, you could sleep early the night before and wake up in time for kickoff, with a large mug of coffee in hand, before continuing with the rest of your (working) day.

Europa League fixtures — quarter-finals, semis, final

Quarter-finals

August 11 at 4:30am AEST

Inter Milan vs Bayer LeverKusen (Dusseldorf)

Manchester United vs Copenhagen (Cologne)

August 12 at 4:30am AEST

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel (Gelsenkirchen)

Wolves vs Sevilla (Duisburg)

Semi-finals

August 17 at 4:30am

Wolves/Sevilla vs Manchester United/Copenhagen, Cologne

Inter Milan/Bayer Leverkusen vs Shakhtar Donetsk/Basel, Dusseldorf

Final

The Europa League final will take place in Cologne between the winner of the second semi-final vs winner of first semi-final.

How to watch the Europa League matches live in Australia

Optus Sport

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to the Europa League matches here in Australia. To sign up, you’ll need to pay $14.99 per month unless you live in Victoria.

As of 8 August, Optus is giving locked down Victorians complimentary access to its service. If you’re in the state, all you have to do is download Optus Sport on your preferred platofrm and watch Champions League for free.

If you’re outside Victoria, you will still need to download the service via the Apple or Google Play stores. You’ll be able to watch games on all Android & iOS devices as well as Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Use a VPN

Each Europa League game will be shown live on BT Sport. To access the channel you could consider using a VPN if you’d rather not pay for Optus Sport.

PureVPN is currently offering a 15-day trial for only $0.99 after which you can pay $10.95 per month or $8.33 for a six-month plan (priced after a 24 per cent discount). It’s a good choice if you’re keen to access shows and movies on US Netflix as well.

Alternatively, you can use NordVPN to watch the remaining Europa League games . Currently, the service is offering its three-year plan for $3.49 per month to give you a 70 per cent saving on your total cost. If you’re unhappy, you can get a full refund if its within 30 days of singing up.

Otherwise, NordVPN’s two-year plan will save you 58 per cent on your total cost and set you back $4.99 per month. You can also get the one-year plan for $6.99 per month and save yourself 41 per cent on the total price.

If you’d rather not commit long-term, pay $11.95 per month and cancel anytime.

