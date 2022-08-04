How to Watch Every Premier League Football Game Live and on Demand From Australia

Between the 2022 World Cup, FC Barcelona’s recent visit to Sydney and the excitement building around the Women’s World Cup in 2023, there is a lot going on in the world of football. But there’s more on the way. As many of you will know, the English Premier League competition is kicking off soon, so here’s your guide to tuning in from Australia.

What’s the English Premier League?

If you’re new to the comp, the Premier League (also known as the EPL or English Premier League) is an annual football competition that sees the top English teams play for the title.

The comp runs on a promotion and relegation system that can see clubs move between divisions based on performance.

When does the season start for 2022/23?

The first week of matches for the 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off on August 6, 2022. Dates have been moved around a little because of the World Cup, but the final match round of the campaign will be played on May 28, 2023.

The 2022/23 fixtures were released on June 16. The first matches of the season are between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, and Fulham and Liverpool.

How can I watch EPL games in Australia?

If you’re keen to catch all the action of the upcoming season from Australia, you’ll be able to do so with Optus Sport. You can watch every game live and on-demand along with relevant news, interviews and match analysis on the platform.

As of August 1, monthly costs for an Optus Sport subscription increased to $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual pass.

Some Optus mobile, broadband and data SIM customers will now be able to get a discounted subscription of $6.99 per month (rather than free, as was the case before). Details on that here.

What about watching it for free?

Sadly, if you’re not looking to pay up, it’ll be tough watching a game live. You could head to your local sports bar to try and catch the games at more respectable times, but it’s not going to be easy.

While you might not be able to catch the live-action, the official EPL app lets you get up to speed via highlights, match-ups and news during the season. You can download it via Google Play or the Apple store.

What about other football leagues?

The EPL isn’t the only popular football league in the world. Europe also has Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 (to name a few).

All those options are available on dedicated sports streaming service, Kayo. You can sign up for a free 14-day trial to check out if it’s for you, but after that, it’ll cost you $25 per month for the basic package and $35 a month for the premium offering with three simultaneous streams.

Stan Sport, which you can add to standard Stan subscriptions for $10 per month, is the new home of the UEFA Champions League. The service is now the place to watch every match of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Super Cup in Australia.

Newcomer Paramount+ has a finger in the football pie, too, with access to A-League and W-League games in Australia. This is also where you can catch World Cup qualifying matches.

There’s also Foxtel Sports. You won’t get the EPL, but many of the above options (like the Seria A and La Liga) are available live on its sports channels too.

This article has been updated since its original publication. We’ve made changes to the copy for the new Premier League season.