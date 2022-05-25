How to Tune Into the A-League 2022 Grand Final Live and for Free

Finals season for the A-League is here (like a lot of sporting events right now) which means football fans are going to be able to see their favourite teams battle it out for the title very soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about scoring access to the A-League’s finals series.

Which teams are competing?

There are 12 teams competing in the A-League men’s competition for the 2021/22 season.

Adelaide United

Brisbane Roar

Central Coast Mariners

Macarthur FC

Melbourne City (reigning champs)

Melbourne Victory

Newcastle Jets

Perth Glory

Sydney FC

Wellington Phoenix

Western Sydney Wanderers

Western United

You can read through about each of them on the A-League website here.

The Grand Final for the 2020/21 season saw Melbourne City go up against Sydney FC, with Melbourne City coming out victorious with a 3-1 win.

It’s now been confirmed that in 2022, Melbourne City will be attempting to defend its title against Western United in the Grand Final.

When is the A-League Grand Final for 2022?

The A-League competition for 2022 is still very much underway, having kicked off on November 19, 2021.

The Grand Final is slated for May 28, 2022, at AAMI Park. This is just three days after the A-League All Stars match will see players go up against FC Barcelona.

How can I watch each of the A-league finals matches?

If you’d like to attend in the flesh, tickets are on sale for upcoming games.

Under a new(ish) deal, Paramount+ has become the home of A-League games in Australia, so this is where you’ll find most games aired. Subscriptions to Paramount+ are $8.99 per month, but you can also get a 7-day free trial if you like.

However, for those who prefer free-to-air, certain A-League games are aired for free on Channel 10 and 10 Play On Demand, too.

This article on the grand final game for the A-League 2021/22 season has been updated since its original publish date.