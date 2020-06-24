How to Watch the Premier League in Australia: Online, Live and Free

Football’s back in some countries along with the English Premier League (EPL), one of the most-watched leagues in the world. However, it can be a little difficult to figure out where you need to tune in to see it from Australia so let’s give you a hand.

Like all sports across the world, the coronavirus pandemic has been a setback for football. Many of the world’s most popular leagues had to postpone the season in order to stem the further spread of the virus.

As the situation has improved a little in some countries, officials have begun starting up games again — just without the large stadium audiences. A crowd-less game can make for strange viewing but the leagues are putting artificial crowd noises and digital crowds in to make it feel more natural. Either way, if it’s football you’ve been missing in the past months, it’ll do the job for now.

How can I watch the English Premier League in Australia?

There’s really only one way to watch the English Premier League in Australia and that’s through Optus Sport. If you haven’t really ever tried using the platform, it’s essentially the telco’s streaming service for sport.

For $14.99 a month, you can catch all the EPL games live as well as the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the Japanese J League and Korean K League. Optus customers often get free, unmetred access so if you are one, it’s worth checking out.

Alternatively, you could head to your local sports bar and try to catch the games there. Given the rough times the games are on in Australian time zones, it might not always be possible.

What about other football leagues?

The EPL isn’t the only popular football league in the world. Europe also has Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1.

All those options are available on the dedicated sports streaming service, Kayo. You can sign up for a free 14-day trial to check out if it’s for you but after that, it’ll cost you $25 a month for the basic package and $35 a month for the premium offering with three simultaneous streams.

There’s also Foxtel Sports. You won’t get the EPL but the above options will be available live on its sports channels too.

Beyond Foxtel and Kayo, you can subscribe to beIN Sports Connect for $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. It comes with a free two-week trial too and it’ll get you access to the major football leagues apart from the EPL as well as Six Nations Rugby Union and some tennis cups. It does, however, offer some Arsenal and Liverpool matches you can catch up on after a delay.

What about watching it for free?

Sadly, if you’re not looking to pay up, it’ll be tough watching a game live. As mentioned above, you can head to your local sports bar to try and catch the games at more respectable times but it’s not going to be easy. SBS used to host a range of live matches but exclusivity rights have taken most of them away. It’s always worth checking what’s coming up on the schedule once more leagues restart around the world.

Worst case scenario, you can watch a classic World Cup match to relive the fun. Plus the scores are updated on SBS’ dedicated football site, The World Game.

