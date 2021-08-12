How to Watch the Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers Live in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The journey towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is picking up steam, and even in these *uncertain times* there is a lot of excitement building around the biggest football event on earth. Starting with the World Cup qualifiers – particularly those featuring our very own Socceroos.

If you’d like to keep up to date on what’s happening with the 2022 World Cup, here’s your explainer guide on what’s happening and where you can catch all the action here in Australia.

When is the FIFA World Cup, again?

The event, after being rescheduled due to – you guessed it – COVID-19, has been set for November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Which teams are competing?

As you likely already know, qualifying teams are determined during the first stage of the World Cup competition. Teams have been set in groups, according to location, and these groups play off until we land on our final lineup.

In order to progress to the next stage, teams will need to emerge as winners of their group or one of the four best runners up in the comp. Australia is currently competing in the Asia World Cup qualifiers.

You can read a full break down of the World Cup qualifiers subsections here.

When are the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers and how do we watch them?

Up until now, games have been available to watch on Kayo Sports Freebies and on ABC TV, this will shift over to new streaming service Paramount+ Australia now. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, with a full subscription starting from $8.99 per month.

For previous Socceroos World Cup qualifiers, Telstra customers have been able to catch games free with the My Football Live App (non-customers can watch for $6.99 per month). Games have also been airing on Fox Sports.

In terms of kick-off dates, the Socceroos website shared a useful guide to upcoming World Cup qualifiers which we’ll share for you below.

Socceroos World Cup qualifiers:

Thursday, September 2: Time TBC

Australia vs China PR

Tuesday, September 7: Time TBC

Australia vs Vietnam

Thursday, October 7: Time TBC

Australia vs Oman

Tuesday, October 12: Time TBC

Australia vs Japan

Thursday, November 11: Time TBC

Australia vs Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, November 16: Time TBC

Australia vs China PR

Thursday, January 27: Time TBC

Australia vs Vietnam

Tuesday, February 1: Time TBC

Australia vs Oman

Thursday, March 24: Time TBC

Australia vs Japan

Tuesday, March 29: Time TBC

Australia vs Saudi Arabia

Paramount+ Australia has also revealed it will air all non-Australian Round 3 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches, too.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup in Australia

When it comes to tuning into the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the easiest place to do that will be through SBS who will be airing games live and free.

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the Women’s World Cup, we have some details for you in that space, too.

In major sporting news for Australia and New Zealand, it’s been confirmed that our nations will be the homes of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park on 20 July 2023, and the comp will close at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. If you’re wondering where you can watch that event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 World Cup matches live.

This article on the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers has been updated since its original publish date.