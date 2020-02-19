How To Watch Premier League In Australia With A VPN

Image: Getty Images

The Premier League is undoubtedly the most competitive league in football. With twenty teams battling out to win the historic Premier League title, plus the opportunities to qualify for tournaments including the Champions League and Europa League. We explain how to watch all the action live with a VPN connection.

The Premier League is the most-watched sports league in the world and it's still continuing to grow. Nielson Sports reported that last season live viewers saw an 11% increase in the audience to 1.35 billion.

Rivals are left right and centre of the table, making the game so much more intense and wonderful to watch. Experience the favourited by many- mighty Liverpool on the road to lift the trophy at the end of the season, currently flying high with 25 points clear, still on an unbeaten run since the beginning of the season.

This season is clearly like no other. The wonderful thing about football is how things can change so quickly. Whether it’s watching the fastest man in the sport, Adama Traore for Wolves, tear through last years champions at the Ethiad stadium scoring a brace while containing a clean sheet, or witnessing the battle of relegation between clubs that have a long history in the founding years of the league, Aston Villa and West Ham, put their lifeline on the line in order to stay in the Premier League for the chance to again compete next season.

Sadly, if you want to see every game live, Australian free-to-air TV is not going to get you there. Instead, you're going to need a geo-blocked streaming service which can only be accessed via a VPN.

What’s a VPN and why do I need it?

Setting up a VPN (or 'virtual private network', to give it its full name) allows you to bypass geographical restrictions due to your traffic being driven through a server located in another country. You can find out more about how this technology works in our extensive guide.

How do I choose a VPN?

We’ve tested out all the top-rated VPN providers and gathered our top three. Here they are, in no particular order.

What to do after you’ve signed up for a VPN

Start the app of whichever provider you chose, log in and select a server located in the US. Go onto the internet and visit NBC Sports, then subscribe with PayPal.

Sign in to NBC Sports Gold and then find the fixture, grab a beer and stream the football!