One Year to Go: The Women’s World Cup Is Coming, Folks

The countdown is on, people. There is officially less than a year to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup lands in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Are you excited? Because we bloody well are. And EA Sports seems to be, too – seeing as Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr has been featured on the cover of the FIFA 23 standard and ultimate editions.

In any case, if you’re prepping for this huge sporting event to take over your life in 2023, here is everything you need to know about the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Who is hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

In case you missed the mention above, it has been confirmed that Australia and New Zealand would host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

On July 20, nine cities across Australia and NZ celebrated one year until the football comp with events like cultural lighting at dawn in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa, New Zealand, the unveiling of a new Unity Pitch in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia and celebratory lights all over the cities.

The Unity Pitch is set in Barangaroo Reserve and has been opened up for the public and football groups until July 24.

Games will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney in Australia and Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, New Zealand.

When does the football comp kick off?

The Women’s World Cup is slated for July 20 and will run through to August 20, 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Which teams will play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

There are 32 nations set to compete in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Australia and New Zealand get an automatic entry as hosts. Other confirmed teams include:

South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Zambia, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Canada, USA, Vietnam, Sweden, Spain, Philippines, Korea Republic, Japan, France, Denmark, and China PR.

You can keep up with the news on qualifying teams here.

How can I get tickets?

If you’re keen to watch these matches in the flesh, you’re going to want to keep a close eye on ticket announcements. These things are going to move, folks.

FIFA has announced that tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup will go on sale online from October 6, 2022 with tickets starting from $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Watch this space for tickets.

Where can I watch games at home?

If you’re wondering where you can watch the event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live. Better get that subscription ready – or find someone else who has.

Which women’s football team has the most World Cup titles?

For those interested in knowing who the main competition for the Matildas is, here is a breakdown of the nations that have won the title most times.

USA (4)

Germany (2)

Norway (1)

Japan (1)

We’ll keep updating this piece with additional news as it becomes available, but until then, why not check out our write-up on the Men’s World Cup comp for 2022.